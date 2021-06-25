Ex-KKR Team CEO Reveals Hilarious Incident Involving Chris Gayle From IPL 2010

Swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle has emerged a top attraction in the Indian Premier League with his entertaining knocks with the bat over the years. The southpaw has plied his trade for franchises like the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Apart from his exploits with the bat, the T20 veteran is also known for his flamboyant personality off the field. Former KKR team CEO Joy Bhattacharjya recently gave fans a glimpse of the dynamic batter's unusual routine during the IPL 2010.

Ex-KKR CEO leaves netizens in splits with Chirs Gayle story

Chris Gayle was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders team ahead of the inaugural season of the cash-rich league. The star batsman remained with the franchise for three years, before moving to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In a video shared by Oaktree Sports on their YouTube channel, the KKR team's former CEO Joy Bhattacharjya shared a hilarious Chris Gayle story with the viewers describing how the player adapted to a strange practice during IPL 2010.

Bhattacharjya mentioned that Chris Gayle had told him about his plans of following the Caribbean time during the third season of the T20 tournament. He pointed out that it was a task to wake up the cricket star during the team's afternoon games that year as Gayle's preferred time of waking up was 2 PM (IST). The opening batsman featured in 9 matches for KKR that edition, in which he amassed 292 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 158.69. Hilariously, Bhattacharjya also revealed that once when Gayle was batting in the nets, such was the power and elevation with which he struck the ball once, that it nearly hit him and had it happened, he could have died on the spot.

Chris Gayle in IPL 2021

The champion cricketer played eight matches for the Punjab Kings during the first leg of the IPL 2021. Many believe that he did not live up to his reputation of being a slogger as he could only manage to score 178 runs at a strike rate of 133.83. The player will be keen to make a roaring comeback with improved performance when the competition resumes in the UAE from September 19.

Talking about the Chris Gayle IPL price, the player was bought by the Punjab-based franchise in 2018 for INR 2 crore, which was also his base price. Gayle's contract with Punjab is still considered one of the best steal deals of the IPL and to date, he earns the same amount annually. The Chris Gayle IPL price is INR 2 crore for the latest season of India's flagship T20 tournament.

Chris Gayle highest score in IPL

The match was held between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Sahara Pune Warriors where the Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a total of 263/5 which created a record for the highest total IPL history. Chris Gayle was the Player of the Match where he scored an unbeaten 175 runs from 66 balls. Chris Gayle hit a staggering thirteen 4s and seventeen 6s and had a strike rate of 265.15. The Chris Gayle highest score in IPL is 175*.

