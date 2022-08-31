Ex-PAK Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's 'so-called Female Journalist' Tweet Sparks Sexism Furore

Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has found himself embroiled in a massive controversy over his tweet about a female Pakistani journalist. The wicketkeeper-batsman, in a tweet, slammed the journalist over her comments on the Babar Azam-led team having a fielder less outside the 30-yard circle during the recently-held India vs Pakistan fixture.

'Displeased' Sarfaraz Ahmed questions journalist's claims on national television

The 35-year-old Pakistan cricketer did not specify the name of the show or the journalist, however, her comments on team's performance in high-octane IND vs PAK contest did not go down well Sarfaraz. "Pak had the disadvantage after 17th over 5 fielders were inside the circle cuz of slow over rate & 1 of the so called female journalist on national TV bashing Pakistan team after a fighting match & saying na run karte hai na catch pakarte hai kamal hai bhi (sic)," he wrote.

Pak had the disadvantage after 17th over 5 fielders were inside the circle cuz of slow over rate & 1 of the so called female journalist on national Tv bashing Pakistan team after a fighting match & saying na run karte hai na catch pakarte hai kamal hai bhi🤷‍♂️ #headsUpBoys 🇵🇰 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) August 28, 2022

In regard to Sarfaraz's concerns over Pakistan having to concede a penalty for slow over-rate, it is noteworthy to mention that Team India also faced similar penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate in the final two overs of Pakistan's innings.

ICC had earlier come up with a new rule in January to penalise teams for slow-over rates. According to the rules, a fielding side has to be in a position to start the last over of a T20I innings within 85 minutes - the stipulated time calculated by ICC. If the team fails to do so, they will have to be have a fielder less in the boundary for the number of overs they were short of.

IND vs PAK: Another blockbuster encounter likely?

Both India and Pakistan will be facing Hong Kong in their final match before the super stage begins. India will play Hong Kong in their last league stage match on Wednesday, August 31, while Pakistan will play the same opponent on September 2. Both teams are not only expected to win the match but it remains to be seen who will claim the top spot in Group A.

As per the given schedule, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match is likely to take place on September 4 in case both teams manage to win against Hong Kong. There are chances that both the teams could meet again in the final if they clear the final-four stage of the tournament. Apart from facing each other, India and Pakistan will face the other two teams of Group B on one occasion. The finals of the Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled for September 11.