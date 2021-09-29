Ex-Pakistan Batsman Claims Rohit Sharma Is More Dangerous Than Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar believes Rohit Sharma will be more dangerous than Virat Kohli in the forthcoming T20 World Cup. Looking at their recent performances by both batsmen during their recently finished Test series against England, Nazar told Cricket Pakistan that it will be Rohit Sharma, not Virat Kohli, who will be the dangerman for India. No Indian batsman appeared to be in excellent form in England, according to Nazar, including Virat Kohli, who used to pile up mountains of runs every year before the epidemic disrupted the international cricket schedule last year.

"The way India batted in England shows that most of their players are out of touch. Even Virat Kohli's performance has dipped significantly for the past two years. He used to score centuries after centuries, which is not happening anymore. In fact, Rohit Sharma has become the new dangerman for India. Having said all that, India is still a better team than Pakistan," Nazar said in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

Virat Kohli said recently that he will step down as India's T20I captain after the World Cup in November. Experts predict that after the World Cup, Rohit Sharma would be selected India's next captain. Rohit has established his worth as a destructive batter in the shortest version of the game numerous times, gaining the nickname 'Hit-Man' from his supporters. In the Indian Premier League, Rohit leads Mumbai Indians and has helped his team win the title five times. While Kohli's T20 captaincy record isn't as good as Rohit's, he never fails to contribute with the bat, making him a valuable player too.

India and Pakistan in World Cups

As far as India's fixture against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup is concerned, the arch-rivals will lock horns against each other on October 24. India has not lost a single game against Pakistan in the World Cups, be it the 50-over tournament or the 20-over competition. In the T20 World Cup, the head-to-head record gives India an advantage over Pakistan as it has won all five matches against its rival since the inception of the competition in 2007. Both India and Pakistan have won the World T20 title once each in 2007 and 2009 respectively.

Image: AP/PTI