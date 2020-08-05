Ex-Pakistan Captain Ramiz Raja Claims Country Would Be '70-80% Ready' Now To Host India

There is nothing quite like India and Pakistan locking horns with each other on a cricket field. The rivalry between the two nations is considered as one of the biggest sporting rivalries in the world. However, both nations have been at loggerheads since the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai which, in turn, has also affected the cricketing scenario between the two countries.

Ramiz Raja opens up on the possibility of India-Pakistan bilateral series

The teams only play each other only in the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments and Asia Cup. The political ties between both the countries have made bilateral series next to impossible to be hosted. India and Pakistan last competed in a bilateral series in January 2013, which involved 2 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

Now, former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has opened up on the possibility of a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. On the talk show Free Hit by Indranil Basu, Ramiz Raja reckoned that Pakistan would be 70-80 per cent ready to host the Indian cricket team. Ramiz Raja hoped that an Indian-Pakistan series can take place again just like it did in 2004.

Ramiz Raja was the Chief Executive of the PCB during India's famous tour of Pakistan in 2004, while the late Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's cousin Shaharyar Khan was the chairman of the board at the time. The series was called the 'Friendship Series', which was largely initiated by former Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and the then Pakistan premier Pervez Musharraf.

PCB chief Ehsan Mani blames Indian government for non-commencement of India-Pakistan bilateral ties

Recently, PCB Chief Ehsan Mani opened up about the non-commencement of India-Pakistan bilateral ties. According to Cricket Pakistan, PCB chief Ehsan Mani said that Pakistan-India matches are the most-watched cricket matches in the world. Ehsan Mani added that, however, apart from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events, India and Pakistan do not play against each other due to the policy of the Indian government.

While blaming the Indian government, PCB chief Ehsan Mani further said that it is good for the health of global cricket that India and Pakistan play against each other. Ehsan Mani also said that while they plan their cricketing calendar, they do not take into account any bilateral series against India. Both the teams haven't played each other in a bilateral series since 2012-13. The contests between the two nations have been restricted to multi-tournament events like the World Cup and Asia Cup.

Again, this comes across as a case of extended ignorance if nothing else from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), despite them losing a case against BCCI two years ago after ridiculously accusing them of not 'honouring MoU commitments'. BCCI won the case primarily on the argument that any India-Pakistan cricket matches first require the permission of the central government. Normally, once both the governments agree for the series to happen, then the boards can confirm the same and hold it in whichever venue they wish to.

England vs Pakistan 2020

The England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series will begin on August 5 with the opening Test at Old Trafford. The England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series will see the teams competing in three Tests and as many T20Is. The England vs Pakistan 2020 T20I series will be played in Manchester from August 28. Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam on the tour of England. However, prior to that, Babar Azam's batting prowess will hold the key for Pakistan to succeed in the England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI