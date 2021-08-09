Ex-Pakistan Skipper Thinks THIS Indian Player Was Outstanding In 1st Test; It's Not Bumrah

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has lauded Indian wicketkeeper-batsman for his outstanding performance in the first Test match against England. Salman Butt, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said a lot of credit should go to Rishabh Pant for India's exceptional performance at the Trent Bridge. Butt said it is very difficult to keep wickets on hard surfaces such as in England and that Pant's glovework deserves a lot of credit. Pant took three catches while keeping in the first inning and followed that up with four catches in the third inning. Pant also contributed with the bat as he scored a quick 25 off 20 balls when India desperately needed a partnership.

Butt said that Pant's 25-run knock was crucial as it helped India put England bowlers on the backfoot. Butt justified Pant's quickfire knock by saying that the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman plays his own brand of cricket. Butt said when Pant's explosive batting comes off good, it makes him look "million-dollars" but when it doesn't people start questioning his technique, adding "I think he did the right thing". Butt said Pant's natural style of play is attacking and that is how he is able to create an impact every time he walks out to bat. The former Pakistan player added that Pant should keep playing the way he has been doing it all this time.

India vs England 1st Test

The first Test match between India and England ended in a draw as the final day was washed out due to rain. India needed 157 runs on Day 5 to win while England needed 9 wickets to turn the game in their favour. India was batting at 52/1 when the play was called off on Day 4. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were on strike and were supposed to assume charge on Day 5 but the game never resumed.

After being bowled out for just 183 runs in their first innings, England batters managed to stage a comeback as they put 303 runs on the board in their second innings. England skipper Joe Root scored an amazing century to help his side cross the 300-run mark and take a lead of 208 runs. India had scored 278 runs in the second innings of the game and had a 95-run lead before going into the third inning.

Image: AP

