Ex-Pakistan Spinner Likens Team's T20 World Cup 2022 Jersey To A 'fruit Ninja' Game

Pakistan cricket team's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia started with a defeat to England in the opening match of the seven-match T20I series. Besides Mohammad Rizwan, no other Pakistan batsmen were able to make a big score while batting first. Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria not only expressed his disappointment over the team's performance but also made a rib-tickling comment on the T20 World Cup jersey which was launched recently.

Danish Kaneria takes a dig at Pakistan's new T20 World Cup 2022 jersey

Pakistan cricket team played the 1st T20I match against England in their new T20 World Cup jersey. However, the latest jersey has failed to impress Kaneria. He compared Pakistan's latest kit to a 'fruit ninja' game. While speaking on his youtube channel, Kaneria said, "First, I have to talk about the kit of Pakistan. It seems like watermelon...there is a game called 'fruit ninja', there you cut fruits...it seems they have mixed muskmelon and watermelon and made the shirts. It should be proper green, dark green. It seems we are standing in a fruit shop." The Pakistan T20 World Cup comes with a greenish yellow on the chest with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 on the left side of their jersey. The other jersey is imprinted with a blue colour.

England register victory over Pakistan after 17 years

England made a winning start to their tour of Pakistan with a six-wicket win in the first T20I clash. Both teams observed a minute of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II before the start of play and England players also wore black armbands. Captain Moeen Ali's decision to field first after winning the toss worked really well with bowlers being able to stop the Pakistan batting lineup from posting a huge total.

England's left-arm fast pacer Luke Wood had a fantastic match as he bowled really well to finish with figures of 3-24 restricting Pakistan to 158-7. Pakistan's batting lineup failed to capitalise on the solid opening stand provided by Mohammad Rizwan (68) and captain Babar Azam’s (31) as Wood bowled brilliantly during the middle and final overs. Chasing 159 for victory Alex Hales was impressive with the bat scoring a half-century on his return to the England team after three years. Hales smashed 53 off 40 balls, while Harry Brook chipped in with 42 runs of 25 balls to help England reach160-4 in 19.2 overs.