'Exciting Player': Mohammad Yousuf Compares Azam Khan With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has heaped praise on young cricketer Azam Khan, comparing him to some of the modern greats in world cricket. Yousuf, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, said Azam Khan loves hitting those big sixes but he needs to work on playing in the gaps like Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, and Babar Azam. Yousuf called Azam an "exciting" player, saying he can play shots on cover drive very well but then he wants to hit big sixes because that is the kind of cricket more suited for leagues, and spectators 'love' them too. Yousuf said they don't instruct Azam to not hit those sixes, adding "but he needs to hit them at the right time".

Yousuf said when the team is cruising comfortably, taking risks becomes unnecessary because one can chase down the total by playing shots in the gaps, just like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, and Babar Azam do it. Yousuf said Azam has played just one First-Class season and they haven't spent a lot of time working on his batting technique.

The former Pakistan skipper said they are currently working on reducing Azam's weight and will try harder next time when he comes to the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) for training. Yousuf is the batting coach at the centre in Lahore. PCB had appointed Yousuf as batting coach of NHPC in 2020.

Azam's career

Azam Khan, who is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, plays for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. Azam also plays for the Sindh province in Pakistan's domestic cricket and for Pakistan Television in the Quaid-e-Azam one-day tournament. The 22-year-old doesn't boast an impressive record as he has just 50 runs in the two First-Class innings that he has played so far in his career. Azam has scored 743 runs in 36 T20 matches at an average of 23.96. However, Azam's T20 strike rate is something to take note of as he hits the ball at 157.41.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)

