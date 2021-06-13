Faf Du Plessis Hospitalised After Collision With Mohammad Hasnain During PSL Match

In a scary development in the cricketing world, South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis was rushed to the hospital after he collided with Mohammad Hasnain during a PSL match.

The incident took place during the match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Praying to Almighty for the speedy recovery and a good health for #FafduPlessis

May he #getwellsoon ! pic.twitter.com/TT1JaTGFCH — An Indian 🇮🇳💎 (@real_farooque07) June 12, 2021

Du Plessis who is also renowned for his athletic fielding made a diving attempt at the boundary line in the seventeenth over of the match. During his attempt, Du Plessis's head collided with the leg of Mohammad Hasnain.

After Du Plessis had to leave the field, Saim Ayub was named as the concussion substitute.

It is to be noted that the Quetta Gladiators had to use a concussion substitute in a second successive match after West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was hit on the helmet by Mohammad Musa with a quick bouncer.

On Saturday, another major scare took place when during the live football match between Denmark and Finland - Christian Eriksen collapsed. Following, this the match was suspended for almost two hours and Eriksen was hospitalised. Eriksen is stable.