Faf Du Plessis Shares 'adjustments' Made From Last Season Helping CSK In IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets and moved onto the top of the points table of the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni-led side registered back-to-back 5 wins and climbed the ladder of points table to dethrone the RCB from the top spot. One of the major strengths of CSK's terrific performance this year goes to the batsmen who have performed quite well in the league till now. South African batsman and CSK's opener Faf du Plessis opened up about the adjustments which the franchise made for IPL 2021.

After the match against the SunRisers Hyderabad, Faf Du Plessis told host broadcasters Star Sports, "We got a good balance. We made some adjustments from last season. Our batting depth is good. We've got guys like Robin Uthappa sitting on the bench, so it's a good balance. The biggest change we've got is a bit more balance in the squad and the guys are putting their hand up as well."

MS Dhoni-led side had a horrific run in the 13th edition of IPL. CSK finished at the seventh position on the points table. CSK's prominent players like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh had pulled out from the IPL 2020 citing personal reasons which have jolted the franchise and ultimately CSK was not able to overcome the pulling out of these players just before the start of the IPL 2020.

In IPL 2021, CSK is unbeaten for the last 5 matches, and as a result, they are placed on top of the points table. After the match against SunRisers Hyderabad, Du Plessis is now the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. Faf du Plessis is five runs ahead of DC's opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 265 runs in IPL 2021. On getting the orange cap after the CSK match, du Plessis said that he did minor changes in technique which has resulted in him scoring runs quite easily for CSK.

"Feels good (to wear the orange cap) but winning games is nice. I think the partnership with Rutu has been pretty productive. If you can start well in T20s, and with our batting lineup, it's a very good sign," said Du Plessis.

Jadeja is superman at the moment says Faf du Plessis

"I went back to try and make sure my basics were good. I looked at what was the thing I did well last year and have been doing the same this year. One or two tweaks were made from last season to this season," he added.

In the match against SunRisers Hyderabad, du Plessis took a terrific catch to dismiss Manish Pandey on 61. On his catch, he said, "I am disappointed, haven't been getting many catches. Jaddu has been stealing the show, he's the superman at the moment, but happy to grab one tonight."

(With Inputs: ANI)

(Image Credits: IPL/BCCI/PTI)