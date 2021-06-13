Faf Du Plessis Suffers From 'memory Loss & Concussion' Post Horrific Collision In PSL Game

A day after Faf du Plessis suffered a horrific collision at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), the former South African captain has affirmed that he is back at the hotel and is recovering. Providing an update to his health status after the incident, du Plessis has said that he has a concussion with 'some memory loss' but hopes to be back on the field soon. Notably, this is the second such incident in the PSL after the Windies power-hitter was stretchered off the field on Friday after he copped a nasty blow to his helmet.

Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love. ❤️ — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) June 13, 2021

What happened to Faf du Plessis?

During the match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, du Plessis while attempting to save a boundary on the ropes, collided with his teammate. The Proteas fielder's suffered a nasty blow on his head, as Mohammad Hasnain's knee rammed onto the diving fielder. du Plessis seemed to be fallen unconscious immediately and had to be rushed to the hospital. After Du Plessis had to leave the field, Saim Ayub was named as the concussion substitute.

Soon after his injury, du Plessis' wife shared an image of the Proteas player, in which the cricketer seemed to be in excruciating pain as he was seen holding his forehead with a bruise below his right ear.

Andre Russell Suffers Nasty Blow

