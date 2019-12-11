FAL Vs DES Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 8th match of the ongoing Qatar T10 League 2019 will be played between Falcon Hunters and Desert Riders. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11 and will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Flying Oryx won by 9 wickets 💥

Congratulations Hussain Talat for fantastic 50 and we'll deserved Man of the Match.#qt10league #dsport pic.twitter.com/1fqXZex08M — Qatar T10 League (@qtT10league) December 8, 2019

FAL vs DES Match preview

The ongoing six-team tournament is the first-ever edition of Qatar T10 League. It is organised by the Qatar Cricket Association and it has been approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The opening game of the tournament was played between Pearl Gladiators and Flying Oryx on December 7.

Falcon Hunters are placed third on the points table with a win and a defeat each from their two games. Meanwhile, Desert Riders are at the top of the table with five points from three matches. They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

FAL vs DES Squad details

FAL Squad

Salman Butt, Hashim Amla, Kamran Khan, Babar Hayat, Mohammed Rizlan (w), Tamoor Sajjad, Iqbal Hussain (c), Murad Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Saad Bin Zafar, Irshad Umer, Nawaf Pullangadam, Hussain Khan, Khalid Bhasheer

DES Squad

Mohammad Hafeez (c), Adnan Mirza, Muhammad Tanveer, Sohail Tanvir, Himanshu Rathod, Imal Liyanage (w), Mujeeb Khan, Mirza Baig, Awais Malik, Ajay Lalcheta, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Ikram, Amjad Gul Khan

FAL vs DES Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Mohammed Rizlan

All-rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (C), Iqbal Hussain (VC)

Batsmen – Adnan Mirza, Salman Butt, Hashim Amla, Muhammad Tanveer, Babar Hayat

Bowlers – Awais Malik, Muhammad Ikram, Waqas Maqsood

Desert Riders start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

