FAL Vs PEA Dream11 Qatar T10 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 13th match of the ongoing Qatar T10 League 2019 will be played between Falcon Hunters and Pearl Gladiators. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Friday, December 13 and will start at 10:30 PM IST.

FAL vs PEA match preview

The ongoing six-team tournament is the first-ever edition of Qatar T10 League. It is organised by the Qatar Cricket Association and it has been approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The opening game of the tournament was played between Pearl Gladiators and Flying Oryx on December 7.

Falcon Hunters are placed second on the points table with 3 wins and 1 defeat from their four matches. Meanwhile, Pearl Gladiators are placed at the bottom of the table and are yet to win a game in the tournament. One of their matches ended in a no-result.

FAL vs PEA squad details

FAL Squad: Hashim Amla, Salman Butt, Kamran Khan, Amad Butt, Babar Hayat, Mohammed Rizlan (WK), Iqbal Hussain (C), Tamoor Sajjad, Waqas Maqsood, Murad Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Irshad Umer, Nawaf Pullangadam, Hussain Khan, Khalid Bhasheer

PEA Squad: Faisal Javed, Sohaib Maqsood, Saqlain Arshad, Malinda Pushpakumara, Mehran Khan, Adnan Ilyas, Philip Joseph, Ajantha Mendis, Mohammad Sami (C), Sheikh Raheel (WK), Mohammed Nadeem, Khurram Shahzad, Nafees Shahzad, Uzair Amir, Aadil Khan, Qalandar Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Karim Sadiq

FAL vs PEA Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Mohammed Rizlan

All-rounder – Amad Butt, Malinda Pushpakumara, Mehran Khan

Batsmen – Hashim Amla, Salman Butt, Kamran Khan

Bowlers – Iqbal Hussain (C), Mohammad Sami (VC), Murad Khan, Mohammed Nadeem

Falcon Hunters start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

