FAL Vs SWI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And Match Updates

The fifth match of the ongoing Qatar T10 League 2019 will be played between Falcon Hunters and Swift Gallopers. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for December 9 and will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Flying Oryx won by 9 wickets 💥

Congratulations Hussain Talat for fantastic 50 and we'll deserved Man of the Match.#qt10league #dsport pic.twitter.com/1fqXZex08M — Qatar T10 League (@qtT10league) December 8, 2019

FAL vs SWI Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing six-team tournament is the first-ever edition of Qatar T10 League. It is organised by the Qatar Cricket Association and it has been approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The opening game of the tournament was played between Pearl Gladiators and Flying Oryx on December 7. Swift Gallopers lost their first match to Desert Riders by 7 wickets. Meanwhile, Falcon Hunters won their opening fixture on December 8. They defeated Heat Stormers by 10 wickets in a last-ball thriller.

FAL vs SWI Dream11 Squad details

FAL vs SWI Dream11: FAL Squad

Salman Butt, Hashim Amla, Kamran Khan, Babar Hayat, Mohammed Rizlan (wk), Tamoor Sajjad, khalid Bhasheer, Saad Bin Zafar, Waqas Maqsood, Iqbal Hussain (c), Murad Khan, Amad Butt, Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt, Irshad Umer, Nawaf Pullangadam, Hussain Khan

FAL vs SWI Dream11: SWI Squad

Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Akmal (wk and c), Inam-ul-Haq, Ravinderpal Singh, Sadiq NM, Jahanzeb Ashad, Zainudheen, Sufyan Mehmood, Gayan Wimalashantha, Syed Tameem, Mughees Bajwa, Haris Butt, Imran Nazir, Luke Wright, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Danza Hyatt, Chaturanga de Silva

FAL vs SWI Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal (c)

All-rounder – Tamoor Sajjad, Zainudheen

Batsmen – Salman Butt, Hashim Amla, Mohammed Rizlan, Ravinderpal Singh, Sadiq NM

Bowlers – Waqas Maqsood, Murad Khan, Mughees Bajwa

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

