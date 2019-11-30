Fan Approaches Ricky Ponting For Photograph; Here's What Happened Next

Ricky Ponting is one of the most popular cricketers and one of the best captains in the world. He is no stranger to fans approaching him for selfies and photos as he has a fan base across the cricketing nations. However, when one fan in Australia asked the former skipper for a photo, it wasn’t with the cricketer.

The incident took place ahead of the second Test between Aus and Pak

After Ponting agreed, the fan surprisingly handed his phone to Ponting and asked the former cricketer to take a picture of him with well-known Australian sports presenter Melanie McLaughlin. The incident took place ahead of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide. The former captain recently joined McLaughlin and other cricketers in the Channel Seven commentary team for the ongoing Australia-Pakistan Test series. The official account of the channel posted the pictures of Ponting taking the photo of McLaughlin with the fan.

A fan walks up to Ricky Ponting and @Mel_Mclaughlin, asking for a picture...



And then hands the phone to Ricky so he can take the photo 😂 pic.twitter.com/PqXQ1xQlK0 — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 29, 2019

Reacting to the post, McLaughlin wrote, “This version of events is.. mostly.. accurate..”

This version of events is.. mostly.. accurate.. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/eQ7bHSG9qU — Melanie McLaughlin (@Mel_Mclaughlin) November 29, 2019

Twitter users were amused at the incident and came up with hilarious responses to the post. Many agreed to the point that Ponting may be a legendary cricketer but getting a photo with McLaughlin was a big deal. Here are some of the best reactions:

What if Ponting trolled the fan and just took a selfie instead! 😂 — Bimal Mirwani (@BimalMirwani) November 29, 2019

This is like the best ironic scene in every best comedy movie ever. Well done 👏👏👏 — Gerard (@Geraldo_042) November 29, 2019

Punter can’t believe it! 😅🤣 — 🚨 Well-Behaved Wilson 🚨 (@MartyMc05244468) November 29, 2019

