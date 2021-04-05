FanCode ECS T10 Milan PU Vs MK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Pioltello United (PU) are slated to lock horns with Milan Kingsgrove (MU) in the opening contest of FanCode ECS T10 Milan on Monday, April 5, 2021. The match will be played at the Milan Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is our PU vs MK live streaming, PU vs MK prediction, how to watch ECS T10 Milan live in India and where to catch the PU vs MK live scores.

FanCode ECS T10 Milan: PU vs MK prediction and preview

A total of eight teams will feature in the upcoming edition of the European Cricket Series. The competition has enthralled fans with its high-octane cricket matches in the past and is all set to entertain the viewers with its first-ever Rome edition. A total of 24 games will be played this season. Pioltello United and Milan Kingsgrove will feature in the opening fixture of the competition on Monday. Both sides have proven players of the format in their line-ups.

A victory in their opening encounter will do wonders for the confidence of the teams, and they will be looking to come up with a spirited performance in the crucial game. As per our PU vs MK prediction, Pioletello United seem to favourties to clinch the opening match of the season.

PU vs MK live streaming: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. However, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match. The humidity forecast being at 44% and the temperatures are likely to hover around 12 degrees Celsius.

PU vs MK live streaming: Pitch report

AstroTurf strips are used for the ECS T10 matches. The wicket at the Milan Cricket Ground is expected to be favourable for the batsmen. The surface is likely to offer even bounce throughout the T10 game and a high-scoring fixture is on the cards. While faster bowlers will get some assistance in the clouded conditions, the batters are expected to dominate the encounter. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first on the surface.

FanCode ECS T10 Milan live in India: PU vs MK live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Milan live in India and the PU vs MK live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PU vs MK live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image source: European Cricket