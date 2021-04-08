FanCode Portugal T10 MAL Vs OEI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Malo are all set to face Oeiras in the upcoming match of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 10:00 PM IST. Here is our MAL vs OEI live streaming, MAL vs OEI prediction, how to watch Portugal T10 live in India and where to catch the MAL vs OEI live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10: MAL vs OEI live streaming info and preview

Malo will be eyeing their second win after starting their campaign with one win and one loss from the two matches played in the tournament. This match presents them with an opportunity to win their second match of the competition. Speaking about the two matches, they lost their first match to Gorkha 11 by 31 runs, before bouncing back to register their first win in the tournament versus the same opponent in the very next match.

Oeiras are playing their first match in the tournament and will be looking to make an impression by winning the contest. The tournament features teams like Coimbra Knights, Gorkha 11, Indian Royals, Malo, Oeiras, Oporto and Miranda Dragons who will contest in 46 T10 night matches.

MAL vs OEI live streaming: Weather report

The condition will be cloudy with showers expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With cloud cover hovering over the match, fans will be praying for the match to take place without any rain interruptions.

MAL vs OEI live streaming: MAL vs OEI pitch report

Speaking about the MAL vs OEI pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. With the rain factor coming into play the team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up quick wickets.

MAL vs OEI prediction: Portugal T10 live and MAL vs OEI live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the MAL vs OEI live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MAL vs OEI live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode