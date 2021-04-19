FanCode Portugal T10 MD Vs IR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Indian Royals square off against Miranda Dragons in the upcoming FanCode Portugal T10 league match on Monday. Both the teams are set to play on each other twice in one day at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on April 19th with the first match scheduled to start at 10:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at MD vs IR live streaming, pitch report alongside other details of this encounter.

MD vs IR Match Preview

Indian Royals will be starting the match brimming with confidence as they head into the match being the fifth-ranked team on the FanCode ECS T10 Portugal league table. With four matches played, they have recorded two wins and losses and still have a game in the hand. Miranda Dragons on the other hand have been able to pocket only one win while suffering from five losses in this season. Currently slotted seventh on the table, they find themselves at the bottom of the barrel on the league table. While the Indian Royals will be eager to extend their two-point lead over the Miranda Dragons and move into the top half of the table, the Dragons will be eager to get back on the winning ways on Monday.

MD vs IR Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is expected to have a pretty balanced wicket which could help both parties on Monday. However, the bowlers are expected to relish the opportunity to bowl on this wicket and will look to restrict the batters from scoring runs. With the weather condition expected to see the winds blowing at about 21 kph, the pacers are expected to have a massive say in the result of the match. With the batting set to get difficult as the game progresses, we expect the toss-winning captain to opt for batting first and look to take full advantage of the optimal bowling conditions in the second half of the game.

Where to watch FanCode Portugal T10 live in India?

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode Portugal T10 live in India and the MD vs IR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MD vs IR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Miranda Dragons vs Indian Royals Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, the Indian Royals start the match as favourites and are expected to record an easy win over Miranda Dragons.