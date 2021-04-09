FanCode Portugal T10 OEI Vs IR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Oeiras will play Indian Royals in the upcoming match of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021 on Friday, April 9, 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 10:00 PM IST. Here is our OEI vs IR live streaming, OEI vs IR prediction, how to watch Portugal T10 live in India and where to catch the OEI vs IR live scores.

FanCode Portugal T10: OEI vs IR live streaming info and preview

Oeiras are currently winless in the tournament and will be desperate to open their account when they take on the Indian Royals in the upcoming match. This the first of the double header for both teams as they look to win both matches. While the Indian Royals will be playing their first match, Oeiras has already lost two matches and both being a doubleheader agaianst Malo. They lost the first match by 10 runs, while in the second match they played well but came up 1 run short. This should be an entertaining contest.

OEI vs IR live streaming: Weather report

Accuweather has predicted a thunderstorm during the start of the match which is not a good sign for both teams in the OEI vs IR live streaming. However, later on, there will be intermittent cloud cover hovering over the match. Fans will be praying for the match to take place without any more interruptions.

OEI vs IR live streaming: OEI vs IR pitch report

Speaking about the OEI vs IR pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

OEI vs IR live streaming: Portugal T10 live and OEI vs IR live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Portugal T10 live in India and the OEI vs IR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For OEI vs IR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode