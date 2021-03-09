FanCode Signs Historic Deal With Malaysian Cricket To Broadcast 500 Matches

Cricket fans will soon be able to witness cricket action from Malaysia after Dream Sports' multi-sports aggregator platform Fancode recently inked a deal with the Malaysia Cricket Association (MCA). According to a release, this partnership will also be the first time wherein exclusive rights have been awarded by the Malaysian cricket board.

Details about Fancode and Malaysia Cricket Association deal

As per the deal, FanCode has acquired exclusive rights to live-stream Malaysia’s cricket matches including Malaysian T20 to over 15 million of its subscribers throughout India, with the exclusive rights spanning through 2021 and 2022. Under these exclusive rights, FanCode will stream a total of five hundred (500) matches to its users. The release further states that MCA’s in-house production team will be shadowed by students from the neighbouring universities which will provide students ‘opportunities to further master the art of the industry with first-hand on the job experiences’.

MCA President and ICC Associate Director Mr Mahinda Vallipuram in his statement said that this partnership will open doors to greater involvement with corporate bodies and tourism agencies. He also said that this partnership is largely owing to the fact that there is now a platform for MCA to become partners with a return of investment through targeted marketing programmes both nationally and internationally, keeping in mind that cricket is the second most-watched sport in the world, with a reach of more than two billion people.

Dream11 to be official fantasy partner of IPL 2021

While Fancode has now developed ties with Malaysia Cricket Association with their latest deal, Dream11 will continue its association with the Indian Premier League. After being the title sponsor of IPL 2020, Dream 11 will be coming to IPL 2021 as an official fantasy partner.

While VIVO made a comeback as title sponsor, Dream11 tried retaining the title sponsorship rights for the IPL 2021 and even made an offer to VIVO. The deal could not go through as an offer of â‚¹250 crore per annum was far below the expectations of VIVO.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live stream

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series will not be telecasted in India, however, according to Insidesport, the live streaming of the 2 Test & 3 Match T20 series Live in India will be done by Fancode.

Image: Malaysia Cricket / Twitter