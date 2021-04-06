FanCode To Live Stream West Indies' Cricket Matches In India; More Details Revealed

As international men's cricket resumes in full effect after the IPL 2021, fans will, after a long time, be able to watch all West Indies matches live in India. Following successful negotiations with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), for the rights to all NZ international and domestic men's and women's games earlier this year, FanCode has now signed a deal that will allow it to stream all West Indies matches live in India. The parent company of brands such as Dream11 and DreamX, Dream Sports is also the owner of FanCode - where all these matches will be streamed.

Fancode to live stream all West Indies matches post-IPL 2021

Having found great success in their deals with New Zealand Cricket as well as with streaming both, domestic and international tournaments played by the Windies, FanCode has now inked a historic four-year partnership, that will give them the right to live stream all West Indies matches in India until 2024. This deal will include almost 150 international and 250 domestic cricket matches from the Caribbean, including 16 International Men’s Series, all West Indies Women’s Home Series and Under-19 games as well as the popular Super50 Cup.

Speaking about the association, Ricky Skerritt, President of CWI said:

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with FanCode. India is one of our close allies in the cricket world and a key player in the global sporting landscape so this new agreement will enhance our presence there and also bring millions of fans closer to our team and to the magnificence of West Indies cricket.”

West Indies cricket schedule 2021

With their keen ability to hit the ball out of just about any stadium, the West Indies players have been in high demand in franchise cricket. As such, some of the team's senior-most players, like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo have all started making their way to their respective camps for IPL 2021. Having played their last bilateral series against Sri Lanka, the West Indies Men will now resume their 2021 international cricketing commitments in July 2021 with a home series against Pakistan. Here is the full West Indies cricket schedule 2021:

July: Pakistan tour of West Indies, three Tests and three T20Is

October and November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India

December: West Indies tour of Pakistan, three ODIs and three T20Is

Besides this, the West Indies Men will also play an extended, five T20I and three-Test series will England from January-March 2022 - a mark of the ECB's gratitude to the West Indies Cricket Board for their support during the pandemic. According to a report by the Windies cricket board, there is also a bilateral series with India planned sometime in 2022.

Image credits: Windies Cricket Twitter and Fancode website