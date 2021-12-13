Fans Call For Shikhar Dhawan's Inclusion In ODI Squad For India Tour Of South Africa

Amid the ongoing speculations of Team India's ODI squad for the South Africa tour, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer's outstanding form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has put severe pressure on opener Shikhar Dhawan's spot.

As the selectors take their time to decide on the ODI squad, several netizens have come in support of the Delhi batter, stating that his performances for the international team have always been good.

Netizens voice support for Shikhar Dhawan

As the discussions amongst cricketing experts and fans continue about Team India's selections for the tour of South Africa, several netizens came out in support of Shikhar Dhawan, citing his ODI stats this year.

One Twitter user wrote that new ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has just scored 90 runs in 2021, at an average of 30. Comparing this with Dhawan's performance for the same period, the user said that Gabbar has smacked 297 runs at an outstanding average of 59.4.

Rohit sharma in ODIs in 2021-90 runs 30 average 🦁



Shikhar dhawan in 2021 ODIs-297 runs 59.4 Average 🤮 https://t.co/FaYe6Q8ilh — goat chappell (@82_notout) December 12, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan cited the Delhi opener's outstanding record against South Africa in ODIs, stating that in just 17 innings, the 36-year old has amassed 798 runs at an average of 49.9. These innings include four fifties and three centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan against SA in ODIs:



17 innings

798 runs

49.9 avg

96.7 SR

4 50s

3 100s

HS : 137#ShikharDhawan #Gabbar#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PfHHpQyISy — Geofinn_12🦁 (@12Geofinn) December 12, 2021

On similar lines, another netizen wrote that it is strange to see the highest run-scorer of the calendar year being threatened for his spot, indicating the 'supremacy' of the Indian cricket team.

😂😂



1st time hearing tht highest run scorer of a calendar year is getting threatened for his spot



Indian Cricket Team supremacy......!🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/zuuqXLYgGP pic.twitter.com/jQthvFvSW5 — Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) December 12, 2021

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

Shikhar Dhawan averaged 56.33 in the last ODI series he played against England. He has been our most consistent ODI player and opener from last 7 years. Accumulated runs in almost every series but he should be dropped bcoz some other player is making runs in domestic tournament. — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) December 12, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan since 2020 in ODI



Vs Australia



74 (Highest scorer)

96 (Highest scorer)

74

30

16



Vs England



98 (Highest scorer + MOM)

4

67



Vs Sri Lanka



86* (Highest scorer)

29

13



(Highest scorer for India in SL)



- He hasn't done any wrong to be dropped.#UnderratedStar pic.twitter.com/pZJ9VChpFD — Diwakar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) December 12, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 2nd highest run in the last 4 years of IPL. Just because of his age, people are disregarding his place in ODI because let's be honest there won't be a drama if He is replaced.



Also, Dhawan is the 2nd highest run-scorer in IPL overall only behind Virat. pic.twitter.com/eAVd94Mlug — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) December 12, 2021

Gaikwad and Iyer could threaten Dhawan's spot

Shikhar Dhawan's poor form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy raises concerns as the 36-year old has so far scored 0, 12, 14 and 18 runs in the games he has played so far. Meanwhile, fellow openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer have been in exceptional form. Maharashtra skipper Gaikwad has smacked three back-to-back centuries, while Iyer has hit two hundreds so far.

India tour of South Africa schedule

Matches Dates Location First Test 26-30 December 21 SuperSport Park, Centurion Second Test 03-07 January 22 Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg Third Test 11-15 January 22 Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town First ODI 19 January 22 Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl Second ODI 21 January 22 Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl Third ODI 23 January 22 Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

Image: PTI