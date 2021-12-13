Fans Call For Shikhar Dhawan's Inclusion In ODI Squad For India Tour Of South Africa

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Amid the ongoing speculations of Team India's ODI squad for the South Africa tour, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer's outstanding form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has put severe pressure on opener Shikhar Dhawan's spot.
As the selectors take their time to decide on the ODI squad, several netizens have come in support of the Delhi batter, stating that his performances for the international team have always been good.
As the discussions amongst cricketing experts and fans continue about Team India's selections for the tour of South Africa, several netizens came out in support of Shikhar Dhawan, citing his ODI stats this year.
One Twitter user wrote that new ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has just scored 90 runs in 2021, at an average of 30. Comparing this with Dhawan's performance for the same period, the user said that Gabbar has smacked 297 runs at an outstanding average of 59.4.
Rohit sharma in ODIs in 2021-90 runs 30 average 🦁— goat chappell (@82_notout) December 12, 2021
Shikhar dhawan in 2021 ODIs-297 runs 59.4 Average 🤮 https://t.co/FaYe6Q8ilh
Meanwhile, another fan cited the Delhi opener's outstanding record against South Africa in ODIs, stating that in just 17 innings, the 36-year old has amassed 798 runs at an average of 49.9. These innings include four fifties and three centuries.
Shikhar Dhawan against SA in ODIs:— Geofinn_12🦁 (@12Geofinn) December 12, 2021
17 innings
798 runs
49.9 avg
96.7 SR
4 50s
3 100s
HS : 137#ShikharDhawan #Gabbar#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PfHHpQyISy
On similar lines, another netizen wrote that it is strange to see the highest run-scorer of the calendar year being threatened for his spot, indicating the 'supremacy' of the Indian cricket team.
😂😂— Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) December 12, 2021
1st time hearing tht highest run scorer of a calendar year is getting threatened for his spot
Indian Cricket Team supremacy......!🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/zuuqXLYgGP pic.twitter.com/jQthvFvSW5
Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.
Shikhar Dhawan averaged 56.33 in the last ODI series he played against England. He has been our most consistent ODI player and opener from last 7 years. Accumulated runs in almost every series but he should be dropped bcoz some other player is making runs in domestic tournament.— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) December 12, 2021
Shikhar Dhawan since 2020 in ODI— Diwakar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) December 12, 2021
Vs Australia
74 (Highest scorer)
96 (Highest scorer)
74
30
16
Vs England
98 (Highest scorer + MOM)
4
67
Vs Sri Lanka
86* (Highest scorer)
29
13
(Highest scorer for India in SL)
- He hasn't done any wrong to be dropped.#UnderratedStar pic.twitter.com/pZJ9VChpFD
Shikhar Dhawan has scored 2nd highest run in the last 4 years of IPL. Just because of his age, people are disregarding his place in ODI because let's be honest there won't be a drama if He is replaced.— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) December 12, 2021
Also, Dhawan is the 2nd highest run-scorer in IPL overall only behind Virat. pic.twitter.com/eAVd94Mlug
Shikhar Dhawan's poor form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy raises concerns as the 36-year old has so far scored 0, 12, 14 and 18 runs in the games he has played so far. Meanwhile, fellow openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer have been in exceptional form. Maharashtra skipper Gaikwad has smacked three back-to-back centuries, while Iyer has hit two hundreds so far.
|
Matches
|Dates
|
Location
|First Test
|26-30 December 21
|
SuperSport Park, Centurion
|
Second Test
|03-07 January 22
|
Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg
|
Third Test
|11-15 January 22
|
Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town
|
First ODI
|19 January 22
|
Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl
|
Second ODI
|21 January 22
|
Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl
|
Third ODI
|23 January 22
|
Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town