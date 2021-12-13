Last Updated:

Fans Call For Shikhar Dhawan's Inclusion In ODI Squad For India Tour Of South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan's poor form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has put severe pressure on his opening spot, with Ruturaj Gaikwad delivering some outstanding performances

Amid the ongoing speculations of Team India's ODI squad for the South Africa tour, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer's outstanding form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has put severe pressure on opener Shikhar Dhawan's spot.

As the selectors take their time to decide on the ODI squad, several netizens have come in support of the Delhi batter, stating that his performances for the international team have always been good.

Netizens voice support for Shikhar Dhawan

As the discussions amongst cricketing experts and fans continue about Team India's selections for the tour of South Africa, several netizens came out in support of Shikhar Dhawan, citing his ODI stats this year.

One Twitter user wrote that new ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has just scored 90 runs in 2021, at an average of 30. Comparing this with Dhawan's performance for the same period, the user said that Gabbar has smacked 297 runs at an outstanding average of 59.4.

Meanwhile, another fan cited the Delhi opener's outstanding record against South Africa in ODIs, stating that in just 17 innings, the 36-year old has amassed 798 runs at an average of 49.9. These innings include four fifties and three centuries.

On similar lines, another netizen wrote that it is strange to see the highest run-scorer of the calendar year being threatened for his spot, indicating the 'supremacy' of the Indian cricket team.

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

Gaikwad and Iyer could threaten Dhawan's spot

Shikhar Dhawan's poor form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy raises concerns as the 36-year old has so far scored 0, 12, 14 and 18 runs in the games he has played so far. Meanwhile, fellow openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer have been in exceptional form. Maharashtra skipper Gaikwad has smacked three back-to-back centuries, while Iyer has hit two hundreds so far.

India tour of South Africa schedule

Matches

 Dates

Location
First Test 26-30 December 21

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Second Test

 03-07 January 22

Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

Third Test

 11-15 January 22

Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

First ODI

 19 January 22

Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

Second ODI

 21 January 22

Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

Third ODI

 23 January 22

Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

