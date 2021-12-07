Fans Chant 'RCB' At Wankhede, Mohammed Siraj Asks Them Cheer For India; Video Goes Viral

On November 30, the Indian Premier League teams announced the players they will retain for the upcoming 2022 season and the Royal Challengers Bangalore chose three: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj. A few days later, Siraj was bowling for India against New Zealand in the second Test match between the two at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India thrashed the Kiwis as they won by a record margin of 372 runs and Siraj performed well in the match.

In a viral video taken during the post-match presentation, fans could be heard chanting Siraj's name and when he looked towards them they started shouting 'RCB! RCB! RCB!' but the Indian pacer pointed towards the badge on his Team India jersey as if to tell the fans to chant India and not RCB.

India vs New Zealand: Siraj dismisses Ross Taylor with a 'dream ball'

Team India speedster Mohammed Siraj on Saturday stated that the delivery he bowled to dismiss New Zealand's Ross Taylor was a "dream ball" for any bowler. Siraj bowled exceptionally well for India on Day 2 of the second Test match against the Kiwis. He managed to send New Zealand's opening batsmen back within the first four overs and then he bowled a sensational bowl that Taylor just could not handle and had him packing by the sixth over. When asked about the delivery he responded by saying: "The strategy was for us to set the field for an inswing delivery, designed to strike the pads, but as I was getting into my rhythm, I decided to bowl an outswing. It was a dream delivery," Siraj said in his post-match conversation with Axar Patel.

While talking about his delivery to Latham, Siraj explained that after bowling his first bouncer of the over, Latham didn't expect the second delivery to be a bouncer as well. "So, when I bowled the second bouncer to Latham, the strategy worked and he got dismissed," Siraj explained. Eventually, Siraj finished that innings with three wickets and he was the reason New Zealand finished that innings with just 62 runs on the board.

Image: BCCI