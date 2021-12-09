Fans Not Happy With Manner Of Virat Kohli's Sacking As ODI Skipper; 'Deserves Respect'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a shocker to fans across the world on Wednesday when they decided to sack Virat Kohli as the captain of the side.

Rohit Sharma was named the skipper instead, with BCCI not releasing any statement to address the reasons for removing Kohli from his leadership position. Netizens were unhappy with Kohli's treatment, with many insisting that he deserved more respect.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

Netizens demand more respect for Virat Kohli

One netizen explained how heartbroken they were to see Virat Kohli being sacked as the ODI captain via two separate tweets. The fan stated that both Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni had fellow team players by their side but that Kohli 'has no one.' The social media user also mentioned the scores of the 33-year old in the last five matches to perhaps cite how influential he still has been to the team.

Ganguly has Sachin.

Dhoni has Kohli.



But Virat Kohli has no one.



And You can understand now. https://t.co/Ddd0oGYaDa — Diwakar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) December 9, 2021

Virat Kohli expressed his desire to lead Indian team in ODI World Cup 2023 in India some months ago.



Virat Kohli said " I will Captain ODI and Test (in his T20I captaincy post)



No Press conference

No Match played in last 9 months.

7 , 66 , 56 , 63 , 89 - last 5 score.



💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/6ZkagLfFgb — Diwakar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) December 9, 2021

Another fan stated that they were unhappy with the way Kohli was treated as he had a 'great record as ODI captain. They stated that the 33-year old deserved better as he 'served the country with full emotion.'

#ViratKohli removed as ODI Captain. Is this way we treat a player who has a great record as ODI Captain and has captained just a single ODI world cup so far. My full support to @imVkohli bhai. He has served the country with full emotion but is cut down here by politics #odi #BCCI pic.twitter.com/8oLVmKONVr — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) December 8, 2021

Similarly, another Twitter user was also sad about how BCCI treated Kohli, who had 'carried the team for years.' The fan insists that the 33-year old deserved better, stating that BCCI should have at least put up 'a thank you tweet.'

This is how u treat the player who carried the team fr years @bcci ?? #ShameonBCCI pic.twitter.com/lBSZBkHWcr — 𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓲 (@harshiniii_18) December 9, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan was delighted to see Rohit Sharma appointed as Team India's captain, but he too felt for Virat Kohli. The netizen believed that the 33-year old 'gave his heart and soul for the team, both as a player and as a captain.' The user feels that he 'deserved a better farewell tweet from BCCI.'

From No Overseas 100 to The Temporary Captain, Rohit has came a long way

He Deserved that role👏



But No offence to Virat Kohli, This guy gave his heart and Soul for the team Both As a player and as a Captain

But he Deserved a better farewell tweet from bcci, #ShameOnBcci pic.twitter.com/QDmWrwvMYR — I S H ∆ N T |🇮🇳 (@its_ishant45) December 9, 2021

Meanwhile, some other reactions can be seen below.

He Came, He Saw

He Conquered 👑

And in return he got sacked!#ShameOnBCCI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xbUClUd5ld — tushar (@TimeStoneHolder) December 9, 2021

This is the way BCCI treats the two world's best batsman ever born in the cricketing world!#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/GIuTAR5TqM — tushar (@TimeStoneHolder) December 8, 2021

Was Virat Kohli sacked due to trust issues?

According to PTI, there were trust issues and communication gaps with Virat Kohli as captain. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was seen as a player who could guide the younger generation in a far more efficient way. As per various media reports citing PTI as a source published on September 16, a former cricketer said,