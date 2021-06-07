Fans Question England Batsmen's Intent After Lord's Test Against NZ Ends In Stalemate

England managed to secure a draw against New Zealand in the first Test match that was played at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

Chasing a stiff target of 273 on Day 5, the odds seemed were in New Zealand's favour as the wicket had seemingly deteriorated and looked to make batting in the fourth innings difficult but the hosts tried to make a match of it as opener Dom Sibley valiantly hung around in the middle.

However, despite losing a lesser number of wickets, England failed to get the job done and the fans wondered why Joe Root & Co. did not go for the kill when things were working extremely well in their favour. Here's what they had to say.

Fans question England batsmen's intent

No effort 😴 — Nauman Ikram 🇵🇰 (@Oyee_Nomii) June 7, 2021

Test cricket like everything else needs to evolve. A batter is allowed to take his/her time when unplayable bowling is going on in hostile batting conditions but what Poms did today was cowardly.. They let go half volleys and showed no intent to win. That's just not cricket. — Abhimanyu Vashisht (@JohhnyyBrravo) June 7, 2021

England could have been braver in the chase. Idk why they didn’t go for it. — Shhikhar Arora (@ShhikharArora) June 6, 2021

You should try to chase the Target...... — Amour (@Te_____Quiero) June 6, 2021

Disappointed. There should be a result of this match. — SaQi 🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@saqi_sayzz) June 6, 2021

Disappointing tbh

Could have tried to chase it down, no WTC points to lose anyway — Amazing Fanatic#45&49💪😎 (@45_49Redh45k) June 6, 2021

Lord's Test ends in a stalemate

On Sunday i.e. on Day 5 of the opening Test match, the Kiwis declared their innings at 169/6 and set England a target of 273 runs. The hosts in reply were 136/3 with opener Dom Sibley holding one end strongly during a stiff chase. He was ably supported by middle-order batsmen Ollie Pope who remained unbeaten on 20 off 41 deliveries that included three boundaries.

Sibley took the attack to the BlackCaps bowlers and went on to score a vital half-century. He scored a painstaking 60 by consuming 207 deliveries and remained at the crease right till the very end as what was expected to be a good contest ended in a stalemate. The opening batsman's knock included three fours at a strike rate of almost 29.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway was adjudged the Man of the Match for an outstanding double century on debut. The two teams will now battle it out in the second and final Test match that will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday i.e. June 10.