Fans Remember Richie Benaud For His Famed Pronunciation Of '2/2/22': 'Won't Be Forgotten'

Richie Benaud besides being a cricketer was known as the 'voice of cricket' and the most iconic voice fell silent on April 10, 2015. The former cricketer is still fondly remembered by cricket fans around the world for his memorable lines while being a commentator. On Wednesday morning they decided to pay tribute to Richie Benaud on today's special date 2/02/22. The date 2/02/22 reminded them of his famous pronunciation of 'Two'.

Richie Benaud commentary: Fans pay tribute to former Australian cricketer

Richie Benaud’s pronunciation of 222 is still remembered by the fans. Benaud’s famous pronunciation of “two”, reading “two for two, two, two” and celebrating the famous line fans poured in tribute on social media handle. Cricket.com.au also uploaded a video to honour one of the legendary Australian cricket.

Besides the pronunciation of 222, Richie Benaud is also remembered for calling some of Test cricket’s most iconic moments. On will remember his commentary when Shane Warne bowled 'Ball of the century to dismiss Mike Gatting. He had said, “Gatting has absolutely no idea what has happened to it. Still doesn’t know. He asked (umpire) Kenny Palmer on the way out. Kenny Palmer just gave him a raised eyebrow and a little nod.”

Another iconic commentary came during the infamous underarm delivery bowled by Trevour Chappel on the order of his brother and Australia skipper Gregg Chappel. Richie Benaud in his commentary had said “A disgraceful performance from a captain who got his sums wrong. It should never be permitted to happen again. One of the worst things I have ever seen done on a cricket field.”

Richie Benaud cricket career

Richie Benaud represented Australia in 63 Test scoring 2,201 runs with the bat at an average of 24.45. With the ball, he picked up 248 wickets at an average of 27.03. He became the first man to reach the milestone of 200 Test wickets and 2,000 runs. Richie Benaud was the captain of the Australian team that was in charge of the Australian side which featured in Test cricket’s first-ever tied match, against the West Indies in 1960-61. As a captain, he never lost a Test series. His record reads 12 wins, 11 draws, one tie, and four losses from 28 Tests in charge of Australia.