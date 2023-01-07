Australian skipper Pat Cummins on Saturday declared their first innings of the ongoing third Test match against South Africa at 475/4 after Day 3 got washed out due to rain. The decision came as a heartbreak for opener Usman Khawaja, who was left high and dry at an unbeaten score of 195 runs. Khawaja was just five runs away from reaching his maiden double-century in Test cricket.

The decision did not sit well with cricket fans, who took to social media to draw comparisons with the Sachin Tendulkar-Rahul Dravid incident. Notably, Dravid had declared a Test match innings against Pakistan in 2004 when Tendulkar was batting on 194. Dravid had received a lot of criticism for the decision, however, it eventually proved to be match-winning as India defeated Pakistan by an innings and 52 runs.

It’s quite strange to see #Australia declare when @Uz_Khawaja was just 5 runs short of his 200! Reminds me of Rahul Dravid declaring against Pakistan when @sachin_rt was on 194! #AUSvsRSA — Ashfaq (@AFramewala) January 7, 2023

Dravid declared when Sachin was on 194 is still a harsh decision by any captain. Cummins just repeated today for Khawaja. But, I still angry on Dravid. Scoring 200 is also a happy moment for a player. He required 6-7 balls to get that but captain was patriot. #AUSvSA #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/vlpapsUPsU — Ritwik Ghosh (@gritwik98) January 7, 2023

Usman Khawaja couldn't complete his 200 and Pat Cummins declared the innings. Just like the Sachin-Dravid incident! — S. (@iamsohail__1) January 7, 2023

Cummins declaring the innings while Khawaja was on 195* today ↔️ Rahul declaring while Sachin was on 194* in 2004. #CricketTwitter

Usman Tendulkar 🫂

Pat Dravid 🤝🏻 — પાર્થ પરમાર (@parrthhh_) January 7, 2023

Captains declaring when players were not out in 190s



1. Frank Worrell 197* v England(1960)

Captain: Gerry Alexander

Result: Draw



2. Sachin Tendulkar 194* v Pakistan(2004)

Captain: Rahul Dravid

Result: India Won



3. Usman Khawaja 195* vs South Africa(2023)

Captain: Pat Cummins — 𝐍𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐫 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧 | نادر دامان (@nadirdaman) January 7, 2023

Cummins' declaration, on the other hand, came on Day 4 of the ongoing rain-curtailed Test match, which anyway appears to be heading toward a draw. The Australian declaration came in the first innings of the match and with just a day of the game remaining to be played, it seems the match will end in a draw. At stumps on Day 4, South Africa were trailing by 326 runs in their first innings.

Khawaja himself had said on Friday that it would be harsh if Cummins didn't let him try for his maiden double century. "I’m not the captain, I don’t make those decisions. I think it would be pretty harsh if he (Cummins) bowled straight away, I don’t think that’s going to happen," Khawaja had said yesterday.

As far as the match is concerned, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first, Australia scored 475/4 courtesy of centuries from Khawaja and Steve Smith. Marnus Labuchagne and Travis Head also contributed to the tally with scores of 79 and 70 runs, respectively. Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj scalped one wicket each to their names.

South Africa have so far scored 149/6 in 50 overs. Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer are currently intact in the middle and will resume batting for their side on Day 5 of the Test match. Cummins has picked up a three-wicket haul, while Josh Hazlewood took two wickets. Nathan Lyon also scalped a wicket to his name.

Image: AP