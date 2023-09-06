'Floodlights working like their economy': Lights stop working in PAK vs BAN game in Lahore

Quick links:
Floodlight malfunction in Lahore (Image: Disney+Hostar/X)
The ongoing Asia Cup proved to be another major embarrassment for Pakistan as their match against Bangladesh had to be stopped for quite a while due to a floodlight problem at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The Pakistani pacers made merry on a flat track as they restricted Bangladesh within a paltry 194.
The exact reason for the malfunction wasn't known but the match had to be halted for a good 20-minute period with Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman having a chat with the umpires. Both sets of players left the field for a brief period and the match commenced after that.
Social media was flooded with reactions as netizens made a fun of the event.
Floodlights working like Their economy 🤣🤣— ᴀᴍɪᴛ (@kohli183254) September 6, 2023
The floodlights went off during #PAKvBAN at Gaddafi Stadium in Pakistan due to non-payment of the electricity bill. pic.twitter.com/iKsj2TXlRH— Zaira Nizaam 🇮🇳 (@Zaira_Nizaam) September 6, 2023
Pakistan vs Bangladesh match paused due to fault in floodlights and they want to host full Asia Cup and Champions Trophy 2025 🤣🤣🤣#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvBNG pic.twitter.com/xRmozdjKqn— Rainbow Salt (@Rainbowsalts91) September 6, 2023
(With PTI inputs)