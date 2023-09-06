'Floodlights working like their economy': Lights stop working in PAK vs BAN game in Lahore

The ongoing Asia Cup proved to be another major embarrassment for Pakistan as their match against Bangladesh had to be stopped for quite a while due to a floodlight problem at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The Pakistani pacers made merry on a flat track as they restricted Bangladesh within a paltry 194.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan were the first team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours

They will next take on India on Sunday

This is the only Super Four encounter to be played in Lahore

Floodlight failure left Pakistan in shambles

The exact reason for the malfunction wasn't known but the match had to be halted for a good 20-minute period with Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman having a chat with the umpires. Both sets of players left the field for a brief period and the match commenced after that.

Social media was flooded with reactions as netizens made a fun of the event.

Floodlights working like Their economy 🤣🤣 — ᴀᴍɪᴛ (@kohli183254) September 6, 2023

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match paused due to fault in floodlights and they want to host full Asia Cup and Champions Trophy 2025 🤣🤣🤣#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvBNG pic.twitter.com/xRmozdjKqn — Rainbow Salt (@Rainbowsalts91) September 6, 2023

The floodlights went off during #PAKvBAN at Gaddafi Stadium in Pakistan due to non-payment of the electricity bill. pic.twitter.com/iKsj2TXlRH — Zaira Nizaam 🇮🇳 (@Zaira_Nizaam) September 6, 2023

- Less Crowd

- Floodlight failure

- No digital board

- Poor facilities



Aur unko Asia cup aur Champions trophy host karna hai#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvBNG pic.twitter.com/Ozx2L94egy — Ash (@Ashsay_) September 6, 2023

