FLY Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

FLY vs HEA Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming Qatar T10 League Match No.7 on December 10.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
FLY vs HEA dream11

The seventh match of the ongoing Qatar T10 League 2019 will be played between Flying Oryx and Heat Stormers. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10 and will start at 11:30 PM IST. 

FLY vs HEA Match preview

The ongoing 6-team tournament is the first-ever edition of the Qatar T10 League. It is organised by the Qatar Cricket Association and it has been approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The opening game of the tournament was played between Pearl Gladiators and Flying Oryx on December 7. The Flying Oryx are currently positioned second on the points table with one win and one defeat. Meanwhile, the Heat Stormers are placed fourth as they lost their opening tie to the Falcon Hunters by 10 wickets.

FLY vs HEA Squad details

FLY Squad: Assad Borham (w), Valeed Veetil, Hussain Talat, Harmandeep Singh, Bilawal Iqbal, Akash, Abdul Rashid, Naveed Malik, Deepu, Musawar Shah (c), Daniyal Bukhari, Imran Ashraf, Jassim Khan, Nouman Sarwar, Bilal Butt, Asif Raja

HEA Squad: Andri Berenger, Imraz Rafi, Scott Edwards (w), Satvir Singh, Dharmang Patel, Manpreet Gony (c), Raja Amir, Talal Ahmed, Gayan Munaweera, Owais Ahmed, Afsarullah Khan, Mohammad Shahid, Fazal Rahman Zazai, Batin Shah

FLY vs HEA Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Scott Edwards

All-rounder – Hussain Talat, Harmandeep Singh

Batsmen – Assad Borham, Andri Berenger, Satvir Singh, Dharmang Patel

Bowlers – Musawar Shah (Captain), Manpreet Gony (Vice-Captain), Owais Ahmed, Naveed Malik

Flying Oryx start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
