FLY Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The seventh match of the ongoing Qatar T10 League 2019 will be played between Flying Oryx and Heat Stormers. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10 and will start at 11:30 PM IST.
Flying Oryx won by 9 wickets 💥— Qatar T10 League (@qtT10league) December 8, 2019
Congratulations Hussain Talat for fantastic 50 and we'll deserved Man of the Match.#qt10league #dsport pic.twitter.com/1fqXZex08M
The ongoing 6-team tournament is the first-ever edition of the Qatar T10 League. It is organised by the Qatar Cricket Association and it has been approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The opening game of the tournament was played between Pearl Gladiators and Flying Oryx on December 7. The Flying Oryx are currently positioned second on the points table with one win and one defeat. Meanwhile, the Heat Stormers are placed fourth as they lost their opening tie to the Falcon Hunters by 10 wickets.
FLY Squad: Assad Borham (w), Valeed Veetil, Hussain Talat, Harmandeep Singh, Bilawal Iqbal, Akash, Abdul Rashid, Naveed Malik, Deepu, Musawar Shah (c), Daniyal Bukhari, Imran Ashraf, Jassim Khan, Nouman Sarwar, Bilal Butt, Asif Raja
HEA Squad: Andri Berenger, Imraz Rafi, Scott Edwards (w), Satvir Singh, Dharmang Patel, Manpreet Gony (c), Raja Amir, Talal Ahmed, Gayan Munaweera, Owais Ahmed, Afsarullah Khan, Mohammad Shahid, Fazal Rahman Zazai, Batin Shah
Wicketkeeper – Scott Edwards
All-rounder – Hussain Talat, Harmandeep Singh
Batsmen – Assad Borham, Andri Berenger, Satvir Singh, Dharmang Patel
Bowlers – Musawar Shah (Captain), Manpreet Gony (Vice-Captain), Owais Ahmed, Naveed Malik
Flying Oryx start as favourites to win the game.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
