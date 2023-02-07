Last Updated:

Former Chief Selector Stokes Controversy As He Removes Cheteshwar Pujara From His India XI

The former administrator triggered the controversy after he left out Pujara to make room for swash-buckling player Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian lineup.

Former India chief selector Sunil Joshi on Tuesday stoked a massive controversy after he left out Cheteshwar Pujara from his playing XI for the first Test match against Australia. Joshi took to his official Twitter handle to pick the possible playing XI for the Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Joshi triggered the controversy after he left out Pujara to make room for swash-buckling player Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian lineup. Joshi said that he wants the Indian team management to try Suryakumar in the first Test. 

Here's Sunil Joshi's India XI

  1. Rohit Sharma
  2. Shubman Gill 
  3. Suryakumar Yadav 
  4. Virat Kohli
  5. KL Rahul 
  6. KS Bharat 
  7. R Ashwin
  8. Ravindra Jadeja
  9. Kuldeep Yadav 
  10. Mohammed Shami 
  11. Mohammed Siraj

 

Netizens took to the comment section of the post to slam Joshi for leaving out Pujara from his India XI. "The sheer embarrassment that is coming out of the realization that someone with a ball knowledge like this was the chief selector for a while," one individual wrote. "How can you make someone a selector of Indian team who thinks like this. The player who played most important role in winning last 2-3 #BGT who took body blows for team, the person who has scored a 100 & 90 in the last series. How on earth you can question his place in the team," another user commented. 

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Full squads

India's squad (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

FIXTURES

1st Test, Nagpur: February 9-13 - 9:30 pm IST
2nd Test, Delhi: February 17-21 - 9:30 pm IST
3rd Test, Dharamsala: March 1-5 - 9:30 pm IST
4th Test, Ahmedabad: March 9-13 - 9:30 pm IST

