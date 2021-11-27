Former Cricket Stars Slam Steve Smith's Appointment As Australia's Test Vice-captain

Former cricketing legends have slammed the appointment of Steve Smith as the vice-captain of the Australian men's Test team. Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday confirmed the appointment of Pat Cummins and Steve Smith as captain and vice-captain of the Test team. While everyone seemed in favour of Cummins' elevation to the post, several former cricketing icons blasted CA for making Smith the vice-captain of the side. Smith was forced to resign as the captain in March 2018 after the infamous sandpaper scandal in South Africa, where a player of his team was caught tampering with the ball on live TV.

Amongst those who have slammed Cricket Australia over Smith's appointment is former Australian captain Ian Chappell and spin legend Shane Warne. Chappell, while speaking to 2GB radio, called out Cricket Australia's hypocrisy in appointing Smith as the vice-captain of the Test side. Chappell said he has a problem with Smith being looked upon as a different punishment to David Warner because both of them were equally responsible for what happened in South Africa when they were the captain and the vice-captain, respectively.

'Cheating is cheating'

Chappell said "cheating is cheating" and it doesn't matter whether it is big or small. After the sandpaper scandal, Smith had admitted to knowing of the plan in advance and apologized for looking the other way.

Warner, on the other hand, was directly involved in the incident as he had allegedly asked the rookie Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball. Highlighting the fact, Chappell said both players were equally responsible, adding that their punishment should also have been similar. Warner is banned for life from leading an Australian side.

Meanwhile, Shane Warne also echoed Chappell's feelings and said Smith should never have been appointed the vice-captain of the Australia Test side. Warne said that he personally loves Smith as a Test batter, calling him one of the greatest in the world at the moment; but added that he should not be the Australia captain. Warne said the sandpaper scandal happened under Smith's watch, adding that it opens up CA to "criticism" and "ridicule".

Image: cricket.com.au

