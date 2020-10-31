Former Hyderabad Coach Attributes Rishabh Pant's Failure In IPL 2020 To Poor Fitness

After having two stellar seasons in the IPL, Rishabh Pant has failed to replicate similar success in the UAE, despite Delhi being in the top half of the points table. Pant has been unable to play the fiery innings that he is known for and has had a very quiet season so far. Explaining the reason behind Rishabh Pant's poor form in the IPL 2020, former Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody believes that it is due to the wicketkeeper's fitness that he has been unable to score big this season.

Moody reasoned that Pant has not been in the condition as it is needed to be physically. The Australian added that the Indian team has Virat Kohli as a role model when it comes to fitness and there is no excuse for maintaining the physical condition of a player. He also highlighted that not being in prime fitness derails a player physically and mentally as well.

"I think one of the thing's that has derailed Pant's IPL to this point is being how he arrived at the IPL. I think from my understanding, his condition was not in a place that it needed to be in. I respect the fact that everyone has been in lockdown and there has been some challenges around that but to me there is no excuse. Absolutely no excuse. We are not playing in the 80s or the 70s. The Indian team has one of the role models when it comes to preparation in Virat Kohli, so there is absolutely no excuse. I think that in a way derails you, not only physically but mentally, then he gets injured. I wonder why he gets injured, because the condition is not where it needs to be. I think you need to help that player regain his focus and learn from the mistakes," Moody said while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

In the IPL 2020 so far, Pant has managed to score 274 runs off the 10 matches that he has played. The wicketkeeper-batsman averages 35.26 with the highest score of 38. Comparatively, Pant had amassed 684 runs in the 2018 IPL and 488 in the 2019 season. He also failed to score in the ongoing match against Delhi, which is a must-win game for the side as they eye to qualify for the playoffs.

