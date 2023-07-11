Anjum Chopra has been one of the most celebrated Indian cricketers and has carved the way for many women cricketers to dream big and make it to the national team. She debuted for India in 1995 against England women and went on to play for India women till 2006. When Anjum Chopra first burst onto the scene, it was difficult to rule out similarities between her and former English cricketer David Gower's batting style.

It was Chopra's batting technique that forced journalists to use the term 'lazy elegance' time and again. While speaking to Republic World, the former India cricketer shed light on India women's tour to Bangladesh, the impact of WPL, team India's chances at the 2023 ODI World Cup, and her interactions with Chennai Super Kings skipper and former India captain MS Dhoni.

(Anjum Chopra and Pommie Mbangwa share the IPL commentary box in 2017 / Image: BCCI)

Q. Shafali Verma has been struggling with her performances, what do you make out of her form?

A. It will be very unfair to single out Shafali Verma and her performances. The entire women's team looks to be in a problem during the Bangladesh tour. Bangladesh has spinning conditions and the ball has been turning square. Most of the members of the Indian women's team are visiting Bangladesh for the first time. Only Harmanpreet Kaur has played well because she has the experience and she has come well-prepared.

Q. Smriti Mandhana too seems to be struggling on the Bangladesh tour, what do you make out of her preparations?

A. Smriti is a very talented player, no second thoughts about it and so are all the players who are ensemble part of this Indian cricket team. It is more about understanding the conditions and preparing for them accordingly. Both our openers Smriti and Shafali are exceptionally talented. The Indian team needs to understand that strike rotation is of utmost importance. You can't play out 20-odd overs completely and not score even 100 runs. Try and take the score to 150 on a difficult pitch. Not sure if the assessment of the conditions have been done properly. It all boils down to the individual preparations before coming to a country like Bangladesh.

(Anjum Chopra with Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur during Supernovas vs Trailblazers match in 2018 / Image: BCCI)

Q. What do you make out of Harmanpreet Kaur's performance as a leader so far?

A. She is an exceptional leader and I wish that the leadership duties had come to her earlier. She was amazing with the bat in the 2023 edition of the Women's T20 World Cup. She has balanced her role as a batsman and as a skipper extremely well. She also led her franchise to the inaugural WPL title and this speaks volumes about her.

Q. What do you feel about India's women's team playing more Test cricket in the future?

A. The women's team has to play more international cricket and not just focus on one format alone. More international cricket will bring out the best in players. To have more Test cricket, a lot of things will have to go right. So, the importance should be on having more international cricket.

(Anjum Chopra celebrates fall of Lucy Doolan's wicket with Priyanka Roy at Trent Bridge in 2009 / Image: AP)

Q. How do you think that the WPL can contribute positively towards women's cricket?

A. The Women's Premier League has certainly been a good curve and it is a nice thing to see it happen.

Q. Both India men's and women's teams have been faltering at the crucial stages of ICC events, how do you think both the teams can improve?

A. It is actually about playing out the crucial moments properly and not faltering there. They are both exceptional teams with talented players but they need to handle the crucial junctures in the game. During the IND vs AUS semi-final in the T20 Women's World Cup 2023, everything changed after Harmanpreet Kaur's runout, the top order could have contributed a bit more in that particular game. So it is all about how you handle the crucial moments.

Q. In the upcoming IND vs WI series, where do you see Yashasvi Jaiswal batting considering the fact that he is a specialist opener?

A. I don't think that it is a massive decision and the Indian team management will be much bothered about it. We also have a Shubman Gill in the side who has been a seasoned campaigner. Yashasvi is a phenomenal talent and no matter wherever he bats, it will be important for him to have a good game.

Q. What do you think the future holds for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future after the 2023 ODI World Cup?

A. Public opinion does matter, but it is very premature to say that both of them should consider retirement after the ODI World Cup. It has to be the individual's decision when they want to walk away from the game. Both are not that old and this decision should solely come from them and how they feel that their bodies are responding.

Q. How do you think Rohit Sharma's Indian team fares as compared to MS Dhoni's World Cup-winning team in 2011?

A. This current Indian team has many match-winners, but MS Dhoni's team had more match-winners and a solid leader in him. Even Rohit Sharma is a phenomenal leader, but MS Dhoni's team had more match-winners in the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar. If you see the 2011 World Cup final, Gautam Gambhir put up a match-winning performance, of course, MS was at the other end.

(MS Dhoni waves at the crowd present at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad after IPL 2023 Final / Image: AP)

Q. What is your fondest MS Dhoni memory?

A. I remember telling him once that when you decide to hang up your boots and decide to walk away from the game, it will become very boring. MS being MS replied but it has to someday. Whenever I have met MS Dhoni at different events, it has been very simple. You don't need to be prepared to meet him and I have always connected with him as a cricketer. Glad to still have him around, atleast in yellow.

The Indian women's team under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership is touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series. The men's team on the other hand will kickstart the IND vs WI series with a Test match from July 12, 2023.