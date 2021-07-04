Former India Cricketer Picks Mayank Agarwal Over KL Rahul As Replacement For Injured Gill

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta has picked his choice for Shubman Gill's replacement in the Indian Test squad that has travelled to England for a five-match series. Deep, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal would be ideal to replace Gill as an opener, adding " He has been really impressive in Tests both in India and abroad". Deep said he didn't pick KL Rahul for the spot simply because he has not been able to correct his "defensive flaws". Deep, however, backed Rahul's inclusion as a middle-order batsman so the Punjab Kings skipper could bring his attacking style of play into use.

'Rahul is more suited for middle-order'

Deep said that Mayank Agarwal has had some bad performances here and there but overall he has been impressive. The former wicketkeeper-batsman added that if he has to pick an opener for India in Tests between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, he would go for the latter. Deep believes Rahul's game has become more attacking due to white-ball cricket and that he has not been able to work on his defensive technique. Deep said the way Rahul approaches his game, he is more suited to bat in the middle-order, especially in Test cricket.

India opener Shubman Gill was recently ruled out from the Test squad due to a stress fracture in the shin, which doctors believe could take two-to-three months to heal. The news of Gill's injury came ahead of the five-match Test series between India and England, which will be played in August-September this year. Gill will most likely be replaced with Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul, both of whom are in England.

Gill was part of the Indian Playing XI that played against New Zealand in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final last month. Gill failed to make a mark with the bat as he scored just 28 and 8 runs in the two innings that he played against the Kiwis. India eventually lost the match by 8 wickets.

(Image Credit: AP/DeepDasgupta/Insta)

