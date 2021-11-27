Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Announces His Next Move; 'launching Shaz Version 3.0'

Ravi Shastri's tenure as head coach of the India Cricket team ended with the Men in Blue getting knocked out of the T20 World Cup at the Super 12 stage. The former India cricketer had a good spell with the team during which the Indian Cricket Team reached the semi-final of the ODI World Cup and won the Test series in Australia and England. However, the former Team India coach is soon coming back into the management having announced his next move on Twitter.

Ravi Shastri launches sports management and marketing agency

The former India cricket team coach took to Twitter to make the major announcement regarding the launch of a sports management company. The company named 'Sporting Beyond' will be opened by Ravi Shastri with Papia Pradeep Guha and Jaiveer Panwar as partners. Sahil Malhotra will be the Senior Vice President and head of operations for the company. As per the report by exchange4media.com the company will specialize in creating and marketing new sports properties, mergers and acquisitions, as well as working on existing properties across all sports within the country and globally.

Launching Shaz Version 3.0 🙏🏻



Proud to announce my next chapter – Sporting Beyond with Papia Pradeep Guha & Jaiveer Panwar.



— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 27, 2021

The report further said Sporting Beyond will collaborate with both established and new talent across all sports in India and globally. While cricket remains the focus in the country, the endeavour will be to promote and give equal representation to all other sports. Globally, the focus will be on multi-sport properties, selling of rights and creating new properties in collaboration with like-minded partners. Talking about Ravi Shastri cricket career, the journey began as an all-rounder after which he spent over two decades in broadcasting. After the commentary job, Ravi Shastri took up the India cricket team job where he served as Team Director and Head Coach.

Ravi Shastri to join Legends League Cricket

In the latest Ravi Shastri news, the former Team India coach has been roped in as the Commissioner of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), a professional event for retired players that is set to take off next year. The League will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England, among other cricket nations divided into three teams representing India, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

Speaking about joining the league, Ravi Shastri said, "It is going to be a lot of fun with some serious cricket going. These stalwarts have nothing new to prove but they have their reputation in line and I can assure you, it will be interesting to see how they do justice to it. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Legends League Cricket. This is a unique initiative and we see a very bright future ahead."

