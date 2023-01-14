Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi Placed On Oxygen Support After 'double Covid' Infection

Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi on Friday shared a big update related to his health on Instagram, where he informed his followers that he has been on 24/7 external oxygen support for the past couple of weeks. Lalit Modi said that he suffered from both pneumonia and COVID-19 while he was in Mexico City. He arrived back in London on Friday via an air ambulance and is still under the supervision of doctors.

Lalit Modi hospitalised

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug," he said on Instagram.



Lalit Modi gave another update on his health as he said that he has arrived back in London while still being on '24/7 external oxygen' support.

"With my two saviours. The two doctors seriously for 3 weeks monitored me treated. Me 24/7. 1 Mexico City-based whose care I was under and the second my London doctor who specifically flew into Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe of they sacrificed there time etc to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen," Modi gave a health update on Instagram.

"I was I thought touch and go. But my children and thief friends and my close friend @harish_salve_ who were all with me 2 out of my three weeks fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind. Not to forget the @vistajet crew. Who were better than par excellence. Thank u my friend @thomasflohrvista," he added.

Modi is an Indian businessman and former cricketer administrator, who is currently serving as the president and managing director of the Modi Group. He was the first chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ran the tournament until 2010. Modi fled the country and moved to London after being named in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

