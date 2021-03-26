Former Pak Captain Inzamam Ul Haq Lauds Krunal And Krishna On Stellar Debut Performance

India in the opening match of one-day international defeated England by 66 runs and took a lead in the series by 1-0. In the victory of India, opener Shikhar Dhawan was awarded player of the match for his spectacular 98 runs. However, the cricket experts are hailing the two debutants of India- Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna as the duo brought back India into the game when the team was going off-course.

Now, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has showered his praise on the two debutants of India- Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna. Inzamam also praised the cricket management of India for nurturing youngsters.

'They cannot say they don't have any idea to play spin'

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq in his YouTube channel talked about India's first win against England in the first ODI. He said, "Like the T20 matches, I expected the ODIs will be very interesting. India is obviously playing very good cricket. But England's one-day and T20 team is also outstanding. It is not easy to defeat them (England) the kind of performance they give. Their players also participate in the sub-continents domestic league, as they play in IPL or PSL. Generally, spinners get the advantage. Therefore, now they cannot say that the wicket has been changed and they don't have any idea to play spin. Now, no team in the world can say this."

"Keeping in mind all these factors, I expected England will perform outstandingly. However, the type of cricket India is playing in recent days, the quality of cricket they are playing that's why you are seeing this as an easy win. However, the way England started their inning, they scored 134 runs for the opening partnership. At that point it was looking like the match will be very tough. However, the Indian bowlers did not give them any space to escape later, added Inzamam.

Inzamam also hailed cricket management for setting up a structure that is nurturing so many quality youngsters. He said, "I think India have set up some sort of machine to manufacture new players. There were two debutants even today. This gives a clear signal to the senior cricketers that you have to perform well to stay in the side."

"I’m noticing since the Australia series that in every match or format, a youngster turns up and gives outstanding performance. Seniors have their role but when juniors perform like this then it speaks a lot about the side. India’s performance has been this good in the last six months because of their youngsters,” added Inzamam.

Now, India is all set to face England in the second ODIs on March 26 and will be looking to seal the series. With Shreyas Iyer out of the series, Rishabh Pant or Suryakumar Yadav is expected to play in the second ODI.

(Image Credits: AP/BCCI/Twitter)