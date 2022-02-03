Former Pakistan Captain Salman Butt Responds To Sarfaraz Ahmed's Fixer Remarks

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has responded to another former national team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who had made fixer remarks against Butt. Ahmed had taken a dig at Butt in a cryptic tweet after the latter spoke about Sarfaraz Ahmed's performances on a TV show.

"You've come to the wrong shop. You won't get the stuff you want from this place. There already are a lot of shops here where people keep shouting like bus conductors, so you might as well go there," said Butt at the end of a video on his YouTube channel.

Butt had earlier pointed out that Sarfaraz's performance in the PSL this year haven't been up to the mark and that he already has become a second-choice keeper with the national team. "He (Sarfaraz) is not doing any favour for himself. He is only creating difficulties for himself, and I’m sure he won’t have any answer for that today," Butt had said. "He needs to concentrate on himself; he needs to look after his own performance, as he has been travelling with the Pakistan team as a second-choice wicketkeeper in the past 1.5 years. He needs to look after his own performance and not interfere with others," he said.

Sarfaraz Ahmed took to Twitter and wrote, "Pakistan ko on duty bechne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai (Those who sold Pakistan while 'on duty' should be the last person to judge the intention of others)," without mentioning anyone but the circumstances under which the tweet surfaced and the context of whom it was directed at, was clear.

Pakistan cricket news: Salman Butt fixing saga

Back in 2011, Pakistan cricket was in the news for all the wrong reasons, after a tribunal found Salman Butt and two teammates (Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif) guilty of spot-fixing a Test match against England in 2010. The player was handed a 10-year ban. The players had appealed against it. Following a set of hearings, in November 2011 a London court handed Salman butt with a jail term of two years and six months. However, Butt managed to get a release from the jail and just served seven months before he was deported under the early removal scheme and was banned from entering the UK for 10 years.

Image: AP