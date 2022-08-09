Last Updated:

Former South African Umpire Rudi Koertzen Passes Away; Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute

On hearing about the sad demise of Rudi Koertzen, Sehwag took to social media to pay tribute to the former umpire, with whom he said he had a good relationship.

Written By
Digital Desk
Rudi Koertzen

Image: AP


Former South African umpire Rudi Koertzen reportedly passed away in a car crash on Tuesday. On hearing the sad news, former Indian batter Virender Sehwag took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary umpire, with whom he said he had a good relationship. According to reports, 73-year-old Rudi Koertzen and three others died in a head-on collision in Riversdale on Tuesday.

His son, Rudi Koertzen Jnr, told Algoa FM News that his father passed away immediately after the impact. He then went on to explain that his father and some of his friends had gone to play a golf tournament. "He went on a golf tournament with some of his friends, and they were expected to come back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf," said Koertzen Jnr.

Virender Sehwag pays tribute to Rudi Koertzen

According to reports, South African players will wear black armbands in honour of Rudi Koertzen, who has passed away.

Cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen passes away

Koertzen is survived by his wife and four children. One of the most respected umpires in world cricket from the late 1990s till 2010, Koertzen had officiated in nearly 400 international games.

READ | CWG 2022: Sehwag leads criticism of clock howler in IND vs AUS women's hockey semis

Koertzen was inducted into the ICC's Elite Panel in 2002 and was a part of it for eight years.

During his tenure, he officiated as on-field and TV umpire in as many as 397 games, including 128 Test matches, a record 250 ODIs, and 19 T20 Internationals.

He had his share of controversies too, including continuing with the 2007 ODI World Cup final between Sri Lanka and Australia in near darkness due to a wrong interpretation of rule, which forced the ICC to not give him any assignment during the inaugural World T20, which was held in his own country, in 2007.

(with PTI inputs)

READ | Former India all-rounder appointed Nepal cricket coach
READ | 'First CWG medal in cricket is always special': PM Modi praises India women's cricket team
READ | Azharuddin slams India Women's cricket team for poor performance, 'gave away winning game'
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com