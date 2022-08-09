Former South African Umpire Rudi Koertzen Passes Away; Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute

Former South African umpire Rudi Koertzen reportedly passed away in a car crash on Tuesday. On hearing the sad news, former Indian batter Virender Sehwag took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary umpire, with whom he said he had a good relationship. According to reports, 73-year-old Rudi Koertzen and three others died in a head-on collision in Riversdale on Tuesday.

His son, Rudi Koertzen Jnr, told Algoa FM News that his father passed away immediately after the impact. He then went on to explain that his father and some of his friends had gone to play a golf tournament. "He went on a golf tournament with some of his friends, and they were expected to come back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf," said Koertzen Jnr.

Virender Sehwag pays tribute to Rudi Koertzen

Vale Rudi Koertzen ! Om Shanti. Condolences to his family.



Had a great relation with him. Whenever I used to play a rash shot, he used to scold me saying, “Play sensibly, I want to watch your batting”.



One he wanted to buy a particular brand of cricket pads for his son (cont) pic.twitter.com/CSxtjGmKE9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 9, 2022

And enquired about it from me. I gifted him and he was so grateful . A gentleman and a very wonderful person. Will miss you Rudi. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/gdSHGOoYg8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 9, 2022

According to reports, South African players will wear black armbands in honour of Rudi Koertzen, who has passed away.

Cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen passes away

Koertzen is survived by his wife and four children. One of the most respected umpires in world cricket from the late 1990s till 2010, Koertzen had officiated in nearly 400 international games.

Koertzen was inducted into the ICC's Elite Panel in 2002 and was a part of it for eight years.

During his tenure, he officiated as on-field and TV umpire in as many as 397 games, including 128 Test matches, a record 250 ODIs, and 19 T20 Internationals.

He had his share of controversies too, including continuing with the 2007 ODI World Cup final between Sri Lanka and Australia in near darkness due to a wrong interpretation of rule, which forced the ICC to not give him any assignment during the inaugural World T20, which was held in his own country, in 2007.

(with PTI inputs)