From Virat Kohli's Explosive Press Conference, BCCI Put Out One Tweet; Here It Is

After Team India Test captain Virat Kohli's explosive press conference, where he made some startling revelations about his conversations with BCCI and its president Sourav Ganguly, the Indian cricket board has put out just one Tweet. The 33-year old explained how he was contacted just one and a half hours before being told that he was no longer ODI captain and that there was no prior communication before that.

However, he did praise new ODI captain Rohit Sharma, stating that he was an 'able captain' and that he had never had any issue with him in the past, the only part from his press conference put out by the BCCI in a Tweet.

BCCI puts out one Tweet of Virat Kohli praising Rohit Sharma

As per the tweet put out by the BCCI, Virat Kohli said, "My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction. Rohit is a very able captain and tactically very sound. Along with Rahul bhai, who is a great man-manager. They will get my 100% support in ODIs and T20Is. I can understand the reasons. BCCI has taken the reasons from a logical point of view. There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. None of my actions or decisions will be to take the team down."

While the 33-year old said that he understands the BCCI's decisions, speculations will undoubtedly continue because of the manner in which he was stripped of the captaincy.

Kohli available for SA ODI series amid removal of captaincy

Despite Virat Kohli being removed from captaincy, he insisted that he would be available for the South Africa ODI series. "I am available for selection for the ODI series. As far as I am concerned, I was always available," said the 33-year old.

Kohli also explained in detail to reporters the communication he had with the BCCI before being removed as skipper. "I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team was selected. There was no prior communication. The chief selector discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I wouldn’t be the captain, and I said it's fine. After the meeting, we had a brief chat, and that's it."