Frustrated Virat Kohli Smashes A Chair After Dismissal In RCB Vs SRH Game, Clip Goes Viral

Angered by dismissal in the game against SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, skipper Virat Kohli stormed back into the dressing room red-faced at the Chepauk stadium. The RCB skipper had to walk back to the dressing room just as he looked to go big with a partnership brewing alongside Glenn Maxwell. However, an unfortunate top-edge off Jason Holder's bowling saw the RCB skipper lose his wicket as Vijay Shankar made no mistake in grabbing the ball.

Walking back to the dugout, Virat Kohli could be seen frustrated with himself as he first banged his bat on the boundary line and then on a chair placed near the RCB dugout. The Team India captain has never been shy of expressing himself and wears his emotion on the sleeves. The video of Kohli smashing the chair has now gone viral across social media. Here's a clip of the incident:

Siraj breathes fire against SRH

Taking on Warner & Co. in RCB's second game in the IPL 2021, speedster Mohammed Siraj came out roaring in the second innings of the game at the Chepauk on Wednesday. The Indian speed gun opened the bowling for RCB with a maiden over, marking the first zero-run over in this season of the IPL. Returning back for his second over of the spell, Siraj dismissed SRH opener, Wriddhiman Saha, cheaply, handing RCB the first wicket of the innings.

Significantly, Siraj bowled 10 dot balls in his first two overs mounting pressure over the SunRisers batsmen. Pertinently, Siraj is playing his second T20 after the last year's IPL. The Indian pacer, who rose to prominence on the international level with his recent performance in Tests, was also appreciated by the voice of Indian cricket Harsha Bhogle.

RCB struggle to go big

Having won the toss, skipper David Warner put RCB to bat first at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai. Hyderabad swung into action early as they picked the key wicket of Devdutt Padikkal, keeping him quiet on his return. Virat Kohli seemed to be eyeing for a huge score but was eventually dismissed by Jason Holder for just 33. Glenn Maxwell switched gears and spoiled Nadeem's economy with a couple of sixes. However, RCB found themselves in troubled waters after AB de Villiers was dismissed cheaply by Rashid Khand. SunRisers continue to pick wickets at regular intervals and manage to keep the RCB batsman quiet.

However, a quick blitz from Glenn Maxwell has powered RCB's total to 149 on a sluggish Chepauk pitch. The Australian power-hitter registered his first half-century after IPL 2016 with some big hits against SRH bowlers.