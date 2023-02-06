'Gabba Pride Was Broken': Cricket Australia's Tweet On Team India Receives Flak On Twitter

With the Border-Gavaskar trophy set to start from February 9, Cricket Australia tried to take a cheeky dig at the Indian Cricket Team. Cricket Australia's publisher posted the highlight video of the innings in which India were bundled out for 36. Indian fans are not pleased with Cricket Australia's post and have come in huge numbers to react to the post.

Ahead of the start of the first Test, which will take place at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur. Cricket Australia posted the highlight video of India's second Innings of the Adelaide Test from the Border-Gavaskar trophy 200/21. The match comes as an unpleasant memory for Indian cricket fans, where the team suffered an embarrassing defeat before going to achieve history in Gabba. Following this match, the narrative of the series completely changed as India won the series 2-1.

Here's the post put on by Cricket Australia on social media:

All out for 36 😳



The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Thursday! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Uv08jytTS7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2023

IND vs AUS: Reaction to Cricket Australia's tweet on Team India

What transpired in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21

Following the abysmal performance in the first Test and Virat Kohli's departure from the series, India made a comeback in the 2nd Test that was held in Melbourne. In the match, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front by scoring a century in the first innings, and the bowling contingent led by Jasprit Bumrah made sure Australia never gets back in the game. After the victory, the action moved to SCG, which was heroically rescued by Hanuma Vihari and R. Ashwin on the fifth day of the match. The series concluded at Gabba where Rishabh Pant's winning boundary became immortal. A series that every Indian cricket fan will take pride in finished with a score line of 2-1.