Last year, the Indian Test squad led by Ajinkya Rahane registered a famous victory against Australia at The Gabba. It was the first instance in more than 32 years that a visiting Test team had been able to defeat the Aussies at their "fortress". Indian fans on Wednesday took to social media to commemorate the first anniversary of the historic win.

Fans recalled how a young and tenacious Indian team came back from the brink of defeat to win the match and write their names in history books.

"Toota hai Gabba ka Ghamand," is how fans described the iconic moment on social media. "Yess, THE FORTRESS WAS BREACHED," one individual said.

"Never ever Underestimate the Indians!!" another user wrote while reminiscing the words of the Australian head coach Justin Langer. Here's how fans are celebrating the one-year anniversary of The Gabba Test match victory.

Epic test win of this generation..shows the power of belief,confidence and courage can lead to some unbelievable results not just in sports. #Gabba #TeamIndia — movieman (@movieman777) January 19, 2022

On this Day last year

India breached the Gabba Fortress

.This win has been regarded as India's greatest overseas triumph and meant Australia lost a Test at the Gabba for the first time since 1988.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/K0lYCGG0sN — Rocky 💔 (@Virattheleader) January 19, 2022

Greatest Test victory ever.

Thank you ICT.

Gabba is immortal. — S.R. (@SR_9220) January 19, 2022

#OnThisDay India won the Historic Test Match at GABBA and the sealed the series 2nd time in a row in Australia(2018-19&2020-21)



Australia lost a Test Match at GABBA after 35 Years

The fortress was breached by the Indian Young guns🤩🔥



Never ever Underestimate the Indians !! pic.twitter.com/Wiq40EBF2W — ashok sen🗨️ (@ashoksen1005) January 19, 2022

टूटा था गाबा का घमंड ❤️🇮🇳

One of the most amazing and Historical win for India.

This is the series where I love test cricket so much ❤️.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/dCcNkX0oix — Ashish/ Wear Mask 😷 (@ashishayush1177) January 19, 2022

"Toota hai Gabba ka Ghamand"

One year of the most epic test victory ever in test cricket by an injured and inexperienced visiting team over the strong host at their fotress.

Yess,THE FOTRESS WAS BREACHED #Gabba #OnThisDay #TeamIndia @BCCI #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/rP2RktN1at — Pratyush Mahapatra (@cricketpratyush) January 19, 2022

The Gabba Test match

As far as The Gabba Test match is concerned, India chased down a mammoth target of 328 runs on the back of Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89-run knock. India completed the chase on the final day of the Test match when most people thought the game would either end in a draw or in India's defeat.

Batting first, Australia scored 369 runs, courtesy of a century by Marnus Labuschagne and a gritty half-century by Pat Cummins. Matthew Wade and Cameron Green also contributed by registering a couple of 40-plus scores. India's T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar picked three wickets each in the first innings.

In reply, India scored 336 runs. Washinton Sundar and Shardul Thakur forged a crucial 7-wicket partnership to help India breach the 300-run mark. Both players scored more than 60 runs in the innings.

Australia's second innings saw them score 294 runs on the back of some brilliant batting by their top-order batters. Steve Smith scored 55 off 74 balls and was Australia's highest run-getter in the innings. Mohammed Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul for India.

Australia posted a target of 328 runs for India to win the game. After Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were involved in a crucial partnership as they scored 91 and 56 runs respectively. Ajinkya Rahane scored 24 runs before being dismissed by Cummins.

Rishabh Pant was left to play the remaining overs in the match all by himself as he only had tailenders for his support. Pant grabbed the opportunity with both hands and helped India finish the chase before the end of play on the last day of the Test match.

Pant scored 89 off 138 balls and also won the player of the match award for his outstanding innings. With the win, India became the first team in more than 30 years to breach The Gabba fortress.

Image: AP