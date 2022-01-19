Last Updated:

'Toota hai Gabba ka ghamand' Gabba Test: Fans Reminisce India’s Historic 'Gabbatoir Breach' On This Day Last Year

Fans recalled how a young and tenacious Indian team came back from the brink of defeat to win the match and write their names in history books.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Gabba, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Gabba Test, India vs Australia, Gabba Test win, Fans celebrate Gabba anniversary, Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Image: AP


Last year, the Indian Test squad led by Ajinkya Rahane registered a famous victory against Australia at The Gabba. It was the first instance in more than 32 years that a visiting Test team had been able to defeat the Aussies at their "fortress". Indian fans on Wednesday took to social media to commemorate the first anniversary of the historic win.

Fans recalled how a young and tenacious Indian team came back from the brink of defeat to win the match and write their names in history books.

"Toota hai Gabba ka Ghamand," is how fans described the iconic moment on social media. "Yess, THE FORTRESS WAS BREACHED," one individual said.

READ | Ashes 2021: England's Stuart Broad 'disappointed' over Gabba snub, says he's not surprised

"Never ever Underestimate the Indians!!" another user wrote while reminiscing the words of the Australian head coach Justin Langer. Here's how fans are celebrating the one-year anniversary of The Gabba Test match victory. 

READ | Michael Vaughan on England's 'terrible' Gabba defeat; 'Just does not surprise me'

The Gabba Test match

As far as The Gabba Test match is concerned, India chased down a mammoth target of 328 runs on the back of Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89-run knock. India completed the chase on the final day of the Test match when most people thought the game would either end in a draw or in India's defeat.

READ | Ashes: England batters 'forced' to rewatch wickets after poor campaign at Gabba, Adelaide

Batting first, Australia scored 369 runs, courtesy of a century by Marnus Labuschagne and a gritty half-century by Pat Cummins. Matthew Wade and Cameron Green also contributed by registering a couple of 40-plus scores. India's T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar picked three wickets each in the first innings.

READ | Ravi Shastri recalls chat between Pant and Gill that led to India's historic win at Gabba

In reply, India scored 336 runs. Washinton Sundar and Shardul Thakur forged a crucial 7-wicket partnership to help India breach the 300-run mark. Both players scored more than 60 runs in the innings.

Australia's second innings saw them score 294 runs on the back of some brilliant batting by their top-order batters. Steve Smith scored 55 off 74 balls and was Australia's highest run-getter in the innings. Mohammed Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul for India.

Australia posted a target of 328 runs for India to win the game. After Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were involved in a crucial partnership as they scored 91 and 56 runs respectively. Ajinkya Rahane scored 24 runs before being dismissed by Cummins.

Rishabh Pant was left to play the remaining overs in the match all by himself as he only had tailenders for his support. Pant grabbed the opportunity with both hands and helped India finish the chase before the end of play on the last day of the Test match.

Pant scored 89 off 138 balls and also won the player of the match award for his outstanding innings. With the win, India became the first team in more than 30 years to breach The Gabba fortress. 

Image: AP

Tags: Gabba, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com