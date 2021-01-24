Gambhir Labels CSK's Retention Strategy As 'Dhoni Speciality', Compares It With RCB

While it was expected that Chennai Super Kings would ensure a complete squad revamp for the IPL 2021 after the flop show in the previous seasons, the franchise surprised fans with its decision to retain most of its squad. On the deadline day of submitting the player's retention list, CSK announced that it had released only six players including Shane Watson, who has retired. Reflecting upon the franchise's strategy, former Kolkata skipper Gautam Gambhir stated that skipper MS Dhoni builds the squad for only one particular season.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Connected, Gambhir said, "This is MS Dhoni’s speciality. I have always said that MS Dhoni does not think too far ahead. He only thinks about building the team for a particular season, and that is the difference between CSK and RCB. People are saying that CSK had a very bad season and need an overall revamp, but despite that, they have left only five players. On the other hand, RCB have left ten players even after qualifying for the playoffs."

Elaborating on the plan to retain the core, Gambhir remarked that CSK has often given 'security' to its players by backing them despite poor performances. “CSK’s success story in the IPL is a balanced mind which knows how important it is to give security to the players, not only to those players who are in your playing XI but also all the players who are sitting in the dressing room,” he said.

Chennai rope in Uthappa

Despite having a dismal season in 2020, the franchise has retained most of its players including Ambati Rayadu, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar. The squad will be led by MS Dhoni as in the previous editions of the IPL so far.

The franchise has also retained young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made an impact in the last leg of the tournament in 2020, with some brilliant innings as he opened the batting for the team. Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran along with Mitchel Santner have also been retained by the franchise. On the other hand, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla and Murali Vijay have been released in a bid to increase the franchise's purse amount for the mini-auction.

Just a day after the franchises' submitted their players' retention list to the BCCI, MS Dhoni-led Chennai announced their first acquiring of the trading window which has been opened up until February 4. Chennai acquired the services of veteran wicket-keeper batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan in an all-cash deal, the franchise announced on late Thursday night. The move comes despite the team's criticism of housing several senior players, a factor which contributed to its dismal performance in IPL 2020.

