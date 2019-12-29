The Debate
Gambhir Ready To Become DDCA President If Given A Chance

Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir has thrown his hat for the DDCA Presidentship after ruckus happened in the association's AGM meeting on Sunday.

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
DDCA

Former India opener and Delhi captain Gautam Gambhir has thrown his hat for the DDCA Presidentship after ruckus happened in the association's AGM meeting on Sunday, demanding the dissolution of the present body.

What led Gambhir to take this decision? 

''Gautam Gambhir has taken this decision after a lot of thoughts and he is troubled by the fact that there is no order in the present head-less DDCA. He has been thinking about taking a pro-active role to resurrect DDCA's tarnished image. If given a chance, he would like to lead DDCA from the front and by example and ready to mantle the role of Presidentship through the duly elected process,'' sources close to Gambhir confirmed to Republic TV on Sunday.

Gambhir expresses his disappointment on social media

Gambhir also expressed his anguish on Twitter with a video showing at the violence that erupted during the AGM meeting where two rival factions were involved in fist fighting, trading blows on each other. He also demanded dissolution. The Member of Parliament from East Delhi demanded immediate dissolution of the body and expressed his willingness to lead the association as its chief. 

Read Gautam Gambhir's tweet here:

It is important to mention that DDCA has a long history of violence, in-fighting, mud-slinging, alleged financial misappropriation and irregularities in the selection process. Gambhir has been vocal about all these issues and raised his concern time and again with making himself available to cure the menace. 
 

Published:
COMMENT
