Gambhir To Shastri, How Cricket World Reacted To Saha's Threat-laced Texts From Journalist

After being snubbed for the home Test series against Sri Lanka, Wriddhiman Saha on Sunday shared screenshots of the rude texts he had received from the 'respected journalists' for allegedly refusing an interview. The cricketing world has come in support of Saha following the rude text messages he had received from the journalist.

Wriddhiman Saha Twitter threat

Taking to his official Twitter account on Sunday, Wriddhiman Saha slammed the journalist wrote that after all the contributions made by him to Indian cricket this is what he is facing from a so-called journalist. In the screenshot shared the Journalist in his message stated that he will never interview the wicket-keeper ever again.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Former India coach Ravi Shastri backed the wicketkeeper and have asked BCCI and president Sourav Ganguly to look into the matter. He tweeted,

Shocking a player being threatened by a journo. Blatant position abuse. Something that's happening too frequently with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS https://t.co/gaRyfYVCrs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 20, 2022

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir in his tweet said that he was disappointed with the matter being brought out publicly and there are other ways to ask cricketers for an interview. He wrote,

It is disappointing to see all this being discussed on a public platform. I’m sure there are better ways to ask for an interview! I hope better sense prevails in future. @Wriddhipops — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 20, 2022

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has called the Wriddhiman Saha journalist issue a low point and has asked for exposing the journalist. Former left arm spinner Pragyan Ojha in their tweet promised Wriddhiman Saha to boycott the journalist who threatened him.

A ‘journalist’ threatening a player and that too an India player for an interview must be new and certainly a low point. That so called journalist needs to be exposed so that entire community doesn’t get a bad name. Cricketing community is with you @Wriddhipops . #CricketTwitter — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) February 20, 2022

Please name him wriddhi! I promise you as a representative of players, I will make sure our cricket community boycotts this so called journalist!! https://t.co/XmorYAyGvW — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 20, 2022

Wriddhiman Saha takes a dig at Sourav Ganguly

Besides sharing the threat-laced texts, Wriddhiman Saha also accused BCCI of double standards. According to a report by PTI, Wriddhiman Saha was unsure as to why he was dropped from the Test squad and claimed that he had been assured by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly of his place in the team.

Saha said, "He (Ganguly) even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast. When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dada congratulated me over Whatsapp,". Saha is not the only notable name missing from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. Veteran batters Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and pacer Ishant Sharma also failed to find a place in the squad for the Sri Lanka series.

On the other hand Chetan Sharma, the chairman of India’s selection committee, took a dig at Wriddhiman Saha stating that there comes a time when it becomes important to look beyond established players and start thinking about youngsters, but he refused to divulge details as to why Saha has been dropped from the Test squad.