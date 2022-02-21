Last Updated:

Gambhir To Shastri, How Cricket World Reacted To Saha's Threat-laced Texts From Journalist

Wriddhiman Saha on Sunday shared screenshots of the rude texts he had received from the 'respected journalists' for allegedly refusing an interview.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Wriddhiman Saha journalist fight

Image: AP


After being snubbed for the home Test series against Sri Lanka, Wriddhiman Saha on Sunday shared screenshots of the rude texts he had received from the 'respected journalists' for allegedly refusing an interview. The cricketing world has come in support of Saha following the rude text messages he had received from the journalist. 

Wriddhiman Saha Twitter threat 

Taking to his official Twitter account on Sunday, Wriddhiman Saha slammed the journalist wrote that after all the contributions made by him to Indian cricket this is what he is facing from a so-called journalist. In the screenshot shared the Journalist in his message stated that he will never interview the wicket-keeper ever again.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri backed the wicketkeeper and have asked BCCI and president Sourav Ganguly to look into the matter. He tweeted,

READ | Not hurt by Saha's comments but he deserved honesty, clarity about his position: Dravid

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir in his tweet said that he was disappointed with the matter being brought out publicly and there are other ways to ask cricketers for an interview. He wrote,

READ | Ravi Shastri backs Wriddhiman Saha after threat-laced texts from journalist

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has called the Wriddhiman Saha journalist issue a low point and has asked for exposing the journalist. Former left arm spinner Pragyan Ojha in their tweet promised Wriddhiman Saha to boycott the journalist who threatened him.

 

Wriddhiman Saha takes a dig at Sourav Ganguly 

Besides sharing the threat-laced texts, Wriddhiman Saha also accused BCCI of double standards. According to a report by PTI, Wriddhiman Saha was unsure as to why he was dropped from the Test squad and claimed that he had been assured by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly of his place in the team.

READ | Irfan Pathan opines on manner in which Wriddhiman Saha was snubbed from Tests

Saha said, "He (Ganguly) even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast. When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dada congratulated me over Whatsapp,". Saha is not the only notable name missing from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. Veteran batters Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and pacer Ishant Sharma also failed to find a place in the squad for the Sri Lanka series.

READ | Sehwag, Harbhajan back Wriddhiman Saha after he gets threat-laced texts from journalist

On the other hand Chetan Sharma, the chairman of India’s selection committee, took a dig at Wriddhiman Saha stating that there comes a time when it becomes important to look beyond established players and start thinking about youngsters, but he refused to divulge details as to why Saha has been dropped from the Test squad. 

Tags: Wriddhiman Saha, Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Shastri
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com