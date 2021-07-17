Ganguly Defends Rishabh Pant's No-mask Look At Euro 2020 As Latter Tests COVID Positive

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has come out in wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant's defence after the latter was tested COVID-19 positive a couple of days ago.

Sourav Ganguly has made it crystal clear that it is physically 'impossible' to wear a mask all the time.

“We have recently seen European Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed. They were on leave and it’s physically impossible to wear a mask all the time,” said Ganguly as quoted by News18.

After it was officially confirmed by the BCCI that Pant has been tested positive for novel coronavirus, it remains to be seen whether the team management would be looking forward to coming up with replacement options ahead of the five-match Test series starting August 4 in Nottingham.

Veteran stumper Wriddhiman Saha and limited-overs makeshift wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul could be considered as well. As of now, it is still unknown whether Rishabh Pant will be included in the Playing XI, and in case he doesn't, then it remains to be seen for how long he would be warming the bench.

Meanwhile, another veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has auditioned for the role as well. It so happened that 'DK' on Friday had posted a photograph of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kitbag expressing his interest to participate in the upcoming Test series.

Nonetheless, it is highly unlikely that the Tamil Nadu cricketer would be considered for the role. The 36-year-old has so far featured in 26 Tests and his last appearance in red-ball cricket was back during the second Test match against England at Lord's back in August 2018.

The last time Dinesh Karthik had donned the Indian jersey was during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester. The match that lasted for two days due to rain was won by the BlackCaps who sealed a second successive World Cup final berth.

He was sent out at number four. However, he failed to get going and was eventually sent back for a painstaking 25-ball 6 as he miscued a shot and Jimmy Neesham took an incredible diving catch to his right at point. Since then, Karthik has not been in the scheme of things of the selectors as well as the team management.

Presently, Dinesh Karthik is in the United Kingdom. In fact, he has been there for more than a month where he has made a tremendous impact as a broadcaster and a part-time weatherman.

