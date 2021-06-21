Gautam Gambhir Celebrates International Yoga Day With Daughter Aazeen; See Pic

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is pretty active on social media. From posting about his professional life as a politician to giving a glimpse into his personal life, the southpaw ensures that he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. On Monday, Gambhir took to Twitter and uploaded a post on account of International Yoga Day 2021 which floored his fans.

Gautam Gambhir does yoga with daughter Aazeen on International Yoga Day 2021

Gautam Gambhir's daughter, Aazeen also featured in the photo where the father-daughter duo was seen doing yoga in order to commemorate International Yoga Day 2021. Gambhir went on to laud the fact that children from the current generation are more excited about yoga than they were at their age which he called a positive change.

Kids now are more excited about Yoga than we were at their age! Positive change! #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/2jVCcO0S3z — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 21, 2021

Gautam Gambhir's dream project about to get completed

Gambhir has decided to give something back to the sport that has transformed his life. Last week, the Indian veteran revealed that his dream project - East Delhi cricket stadium was about to get completed. Taking to Twitter, Gambhir shared glimpses of the new arena and stated that his dream of providing East Delhi with its very own stadium is going to turn into reality soon. Here's a look at Gambhir's East Delhi cricket stadium.

My dream project of East Delhi’s own stadium will be completed very soon! Sharing glimpses! #2YrsOfTakingOath pic.twitter.com/Hmj6TgUJ0b — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 17, 2021

Gautam Gambhir net worth and Gautam Gambhir house

According to Kreedon, Gautam Gambhir’s net worth stands at around ₹147 crore. While the 39-year-old initially earned from his cricketing career and brand endorsements, the cricketer-turned-politician now earns a salary as a public servant as well. According to multiple reports, his income through cricket between 2017 and 2018 was ₹12.4 crore which includes IPL, international as well as domestic match fees.

Gambhir also serves as the brand ambassador for Pinnacle Industries' Pinnacle Specialty Vehicles. As a Member of Parliament, he gets a salary of ₹50,000 per month. Additionally, Gautam Gambhir also receives ₹45,000 per month as being the head of his constituency in Delhi. Media reports revealed last year that Gautam Gambhir's house is in Rajendra Nagar area of Central Delhi where he stays with his wife and parents.

Disclaimer: The above Gautam Gambhir net worth and Gambhir house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

