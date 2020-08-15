'No Limit To DRS In Your New Phase': Gautam Gambhir Reacts To MS Dhoni's Retirement

Gautam Gambhir came forward to give his best wishes to Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the veteran stumper had announced his retirement from international cricket. The legendary skipper shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement.

'Well Played': Gautam Gambhir

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gambhir wrote that their journey from “India A” to “The India (senior team) has been full of question marks, commas, blanks & exclamations and as Mahi puts a full stop to his chapter, Gambhir shared his own personal experience and said that the new phase is as exciting and there’s no limit to DRS (Decision Review System) here.

From “India A” to “The India” our journey has been full of question marks, commas, blanks & exclamations. Now as you put a full stop to your chapter, I can tell u from experience that the new phase is as exciting and there’s no limit to DRS here!!! Well played @msdhoni @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni's successful cricketing career

MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively. MS Dhoni had also led the Men In Blue to a tri-series win Down Under against the then mighty Australians in the 2007/08 season. 'Thala' has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and has led them to three IPL as well as two CLT20 titles as well.

What makes Dhoni a great batsman is the fact that he has amassed over 10,000 ODI runs especially when he had batted at either number six or seven during most of his career in the 50-overs format.

The veteran stumper was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse.

However, once Jadeja was caught while trying to match up with the asking rate and MS Dhoni was run out of a sharp throw from Martin Guptill it was curtains down for the Men In Blue as they lost the contest by 18 runs. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

He will be leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be getting underway from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE.

