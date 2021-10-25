Gautam Gambhir Hits Out; Says 'Those Bursting Crackers On Pakistan's Win Can't Be Indian'

Former Indian cricketer and Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday criticised those who burst firecrackers after Pakistan's win against India in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday, October 24. His remarks come after ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag alleged that crackers were burst in parts of India following Pakistan's victory.

In a tweet, using the 'Shameful' hashtag, Gambhir said, "Those bursting crackers on Pak winning can’t be Indian! We stand by our boys!"

Those bursting crackers on Pak winning can’t be Indian! We stand by our boys! #Shameful — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 25, 2021

Sehwag on Monday alleged that crackers were burst in parts of the country to celebrate Pakistan's win over India in Sunday's match. “Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating the victory of cricket. Toh, what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali," the former opener said, also implying double standards in relation to crackers being allowed to celebrate Pakistan beating India but not for Diwali in many places owing to pollution.

Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh , what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2021

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights

Winning the toss, Pakistan skipper sent Virat Kohli and team in to bat. In the first innings, India managed to score 151/7 with Virat Kohli being the highest scorer followed by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. In the second innings, Pakistan openers were able to get their team across the line with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam scoring 79 and 68 runs, respectively.

During the post-match conference, Virat Kohli said Pakistan outplayed them. He noted, "We didn't execute properly. Credit where it's due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and three wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early, but with the bat, they gave us absolutely no chances."

Kohli admitted that dew played a big factor and it was not easy to execute slower balls. The skipper further said that it is only the first game of the tournament and not the last.