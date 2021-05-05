Gautam Gambhir Lauded By Colleague For Silently Helping Him During COVID-19 Crisis

Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir has received immense appreciation from all corners for helping citizens of Delhi amid the COVID-19 health crisis. From distributing anti-flu drugs to providing oxygen cylinders to the needy, the 39-year-old's Gautam Gambhir Foundation has been working tirelessly to help the Covid affected. The ex-India player recently came to the rescue of multimedia journalist Raunak Kapoor by providing timely medical assistance.

The Arvind Kejriwal-headed Delhi is facing the wrath of the second wave of the coronavirus. The significant surge in the number of cases has put added pressure on the healthcare department and providing medical assistance to the affected has become an intimidating task. Popular sports presenter Raunak Kapoor also encountered a similar issue recently.

Kapoor took to his Twitter account to mention that he was looking for oxygen and medical assistance for an acquaintance who was in a critical condition in Delhi. He mentioned that Gautam Gambhir responded swiftly after getting to know about the situation and made the necessary arrangements. Moreover, he also appreciated the Gautam Gambhir Foundation team members for their work during such dire circumstances.

Got word yesterday that the 37-year old son of my English teacher from school was critical in Delhi and in need of oxygen & other medical assistance. @GautamGambhir responded ever so promptly & arranged for what was needed. Thank you very much, Gauti to you & your team. ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) May 4, 2021

According to Kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at INR 145 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises of his income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricketer. Gautam Gambhir draws a monthly salary of INR 50,000 for serving as a Member of Parliament. The 39-year-old is also the head of his constituency in Delhi and hence makes an additional INR 45,000 per month. The ex-cricketer also has had associations with brands such as Royal Stag, Hero, Red Bull, Reebok and many more and is believed to have pocketed a handsome amount for the same.

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League was marred with a number of controversies, as a certain section of fans had expressed their apprehensions of conducting a tournament of such a grand scale amid the health crisis. Players from multiple franchises testing positive for the deadly virus proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the cash-rich league and the BCCI had to postpone the edition. Here is the IPL 2021 suspended confirmation news -

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

