Last Updated:

Gautam Gambhir Lauded By Colleague For Silently Helping Him During COVID-19 Crisis

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir came to the rescue of a popular sports presenter who was looking for oxygen and medical attention in Delhi.

Written By
Aditya Desai
Gautam Gambhir

Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir has received immense appreciation from all corners for helping citizens of Delhi amid the COVID-19 health crisis. From distributing anti-flu drugs to providing oxygen cylinders to the needy, the 39-year-old's Gautam Gambhir Foundation has been working tirelessly to help the Covid affected. The ex-India player recently came to the rescue of multimedia journalist Raunak Kapoor by providing timely medical assistance. 

Sports presenter extols Gautam Gambhir for COVID-19 help 

The Arvind Kejriwal-headed Delhi is facing the wrath of the second wave of the coronavirus. The significant surge in the number of cases has put added pressure on the healthcare department and providing medical assistance to the affected has become an intimidating task. Popular sports presenter Raunak Kapoor also encountered a similar issue recently.

Kapoor took to his Twitter account to mention that he was looking for oxygen and medical assistance for an acquaintance who was in a critical condition in Delhi. He mentioned that Gautam Gambhir responded swiftly after getting to know about the situation and made the necessary arrangements. Moreover, he also appreciated the Gautam Gambhir Foundation team members for their work during such dire circumstances. 

READ | David Hussey has one word after BCCI postpones IPL 2021 indefinitely; here's what he said

Gautam Gambhir net worth details 

According to Kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at INR 145 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises of his income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricketer. Gautam Gambhir draws a monthly salary of INR 50,000 for serving as a Member of Parliament. The 39-year-old is also the head of his constituency in Delhi and hence makes an additional INR 45,000 per month. The ex-cricketer also has had associations with brands such as Royal Stag, Hero, Red Bull, Reebok and many more and is believed to have pocketed a handsome amount for the same. 

READ | Suresh Raina shares heartfelt post after COVID infiltrates IPL 2021 Bio bubble

IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect 

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League was marred with a number of controversies, as a certain section of fans had expressed their apprehensions of conducting a tournament of such a grand scale amid the health crisis. Players from multiple franchises testing positive for the deadly virus proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the cash-rich league and the BCCI had to postpone the edition. Here is the IPL 2021 suspended confirmation news -

READ | IPL 2021 suspended impact: BCCI set to lose more than ₹2,000 CR, teams to earn far lesser

Disclaimer: The above Gautam Gambhir net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Gautam Gambhir net worth figures.

Image source: PTI

READ | IPL 2021 suspended: Shakib al Hasan to fly home directly, skip remainder of PSL 2021

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND